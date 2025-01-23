Cyber Security Engineer
Cytiva Sweden AB / Elektronikjobb / Uppsala Visa alla elektronikjobb i Uppsala
2025-01-23
, Östhammar
, Sigtuna
, Österåker
, Håbo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cytiva Sweden AB i Uppsala
, Solna
, Umeå
eller i hela Sverige
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
As Cyber Security Engineer within the department you will collaborate with other engineers trained in the field to support life cycle management of legacy products and the development of new products. You will work with the team to create threat models, assess vulnerabilities and together with stakeholders such as product managers decide and execute actions as appropriate.
The role needs to work very horizontal both within R&D and outside with other functions such as service and product management.
This position reports to Sr Manager Magnus Emerius and is part of the ÄKTA Instrument Engineering Section under the Systems Department at R&D located in Uppsala, Sweden and will be an on-site role.
What you will do:
Ensure our products comply with new Information Security standards and frameworks, and best practices for product security, such as NIST SP 800-53 and IEC 62443.
Work with incident response investigations, corrective actions, and preventive actions.
Design of secure systems including secure solutions for embedded software.
Ensure secure configuration, installation and deployment for Windows and Linux.
Threat modelling based on STRIDE.
Who you are:
Master's degree in engineering or technical discipline or equivalent experience.
Documented education or training in the field of cyber security, or equivalent experience.
Experience from working with threat modelling and risk analysis.
At least 3-5 years of experience working with system development/R&D.
Fluent in Swedish and English, both verbally and in writing.
Application
We continuously assess candidates and invite them for interviews, so please don't hesitate to write and send in the application before the 14th of February 2025. However the position is filled as soon as we find a suitable candidate.
We thank you for your interest and look forward receiving your application. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-22 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cytiva Sweden AB
(org.nr 556108-1919)
Björkgatan 30 (visa karta
)
751 84 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Cytiva Sverige AB Jobbnummer
9121977