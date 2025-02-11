CX Lead
2025-02-11
Role Purpose
The role of Testing & Commissioning Lead is to plan, manage and co-ordinate all of the testing / turnover and commissioning activities within the business unit. To oversee the processes for turnover management & commissioning and to support the engineering lead ensuring consistent application of agreed procedures and adherence to project specifications and national regulations. Acting as Testing & Commissioning Lead you will also require the ongoing mentoring of all testing & commissioning personnel in the region to ensure their continued development.
Testing & Commissioning Lead Responsibilities
• Develop ITP's, CTQ's and Commissioning Protocols for all projects (where required) in the region by either taking on the role directly or appointing an individual.
• Check and ensure system walk-downs are being completed and Test packs are up to date.
• Spot check systems to ensure quality of field installation and attend walk-downs on an ongoing basis.
• Reporting of QC & Cx non-conformances to Project manager and providing solutions to remediate issues
• Appoint the Authorised Person(s) to their role on projects and support site setup as part of the ESSW implementation per project.
• Mentor and train AP's and Testers to ensure they understand their R&R's fully as part of the ESSW.
• Produce reports on quality control issues, testing and commissioning issues for the PM and copy the electrical engineering and operations managers.
• Liaise with project consultants & other contractors regarding quality & testing / commissioning matters, as required.
• Follow-up on items raised that need to be addressed on site to support close out.
• Work closely with the commissioning manager on larger projects to ensure Kirby processes and SOP's are being followed.
• Track snag close out and report monthly to PM.
• Consultative support to Site Managers and Project Managers with regard to our Quality & Commissioning approaches.
• Assist in the development of QEHS Alert documentation and specialist Cx Reports, as required.
• Support the management and tracking of test equipment for the region.
• Ensure that all documentation and certification is complete and checked prior to final handover i.e. Safe Electric / NICEIC.
• Assist BUL / Engineering Manager in resolving any significant technical issues that cannot be resolved on site.
• Monthly progress reporting to the Ops Manager and Engineering Manager.
Assist BUL with recruiting of and appointing testing & commissioning support to individual projects.
• Technical review of Tenders when required.
• Attend Tender Interviews as required to promote technical capabilities.
• Highlight emerging technologies and technically access innovative suggestions in the region.
• To review and understand project specifications and drawings fully and extract the project specific testing & commissioning requirements.
• Schedule and chair internal turnover / commissioning kick off meetings where required.
• Agree schedule of turnover / commissioning meetings and required attendee's in conjunction with the CMT.
• Complete Commission-ability reviews and update drawings and specifications as required.
• Review Technical submittals (where required).
• Develop Commissioning Plan (where required) inclusive of:
o Commissioning schedule (i.e. Level 0-5) which is fully co-ordinated with the construction programme.
o Develop site specific system matrix / boundaries.
o Develop site specific commissioning protocols for each system.
o Narrative on turnover / commissioning process.
o IST document where required.
• Liaise with equipment vendors to ensure they are fully aware of our specific requirements and approve all proposed SAT and commissioning procedures or appoint someone to do to so.
• Appoint and liaise with specialist Commissioning contractors to carry out early commissioning reviews and agree commissioning sequence.
• Ensure turnover / commissioning plan is approved both internally and externally.
• Review weekly reports from commissioning engineers - where required.
• Ensure all commissioning activities are witnessed by Kirby and signed off as accepted.
• Ensure client training is completed in line with agreed schedule.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-21
