Critical Environment Support Assistant
Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB / Administratörsjobb / Gävle Visa alla administratörsjobb i Gävle
2024-10-07
, Älvkarleby
, Sandviken
, Ockelbo
, Ovanåker
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB i Gävle
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Critical Environment Support Assistant
Our infrastructure is comprised of a large global portfolio of more than 200 datacenters in 32 countries and millions of servers. Our foundation is built upon and managed by a team of subject matter experts working to support services for more than 1 billion customers and 20 million businesses in over 90 countries worldwide.
With environmental sustainability and optimization at the forefront of our datacenter design and operations, we continue to grow and evolve as we meet the ever-changing business demands that hold Microsoft as a world-class cloud provider.
Microsoft's mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more. As employees we come together with a growth mindset, innovate to empower others, and collaborate to realize our shared goals. Every day we build on our values of respect, integrity, and accountability to create a culture of inclusion where everyone can thrive at work and beyond.
In alignment with our Microsoft values, we are committed to cultivating an inclusive work environment for all employees to positively impact our culture every day.
#COICareers
Responsibilities
Team Management Support
Be the main point of contact for the team on operational documents and workflows.
Coordinate and communicate changes in process, procedure, or systems to site teams.
Assists with providing onboarding support for new employees, vendors, and interns under the direction of senior team members (e.g., ordering new hire equipment, setting up workstations, distribution lists, security groups).
Coordinate and communicate scheduled training for site staff.
Creating and submitting requests for datacenter access using the Data Center Access Tool.
Provides onsite team support and carries out tasks under the direction of others.
Support the development of Methods of Operating Procedure (MOPs) and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) bymonitoring documents through approval workflows, reviewing and editing documents, and formatting into standard SOP/MOP templates.
Assists in managing Critical Enviroment SharePoint site by helping create and move scope through workflows.
Provides onsite team support and carries out tasks under the direction of others.
Provide basic training for system-use to onsite staff, new hire training, and general small-scale training for site staff.
Report health and safety violations or positive behavior as per policy.
Equipment and Systems Maintenance
Coordinate with vendors and onsite teams to schedule Preventative Maintenance for Critical Enviroment equipment.
Provides maintenance assistance by prepping materials and performing administrative tasks as instructed.
Prepares paperwork in support of maintenance planning scope.
Coordinate with site teams that administrative work has been completed and recorded as per current operational requirements.
Collaborate with QA team to make sure all operational procedures are on the latest template version and correct if needed.
Other
Embody our culture and values
Required Qualifications:
Work/applied learning experience in administrative/business support in technical services industry (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical).
Strong computer skills that include SharePoint and MS office tools.
Required: Self-motivated with the ability to work on your own initiatives.
Background Check Requirements:
Ability to meet Microsoft, customer and/or government security screening requirements are required for this role. These requirements include, but are not limited to the following specialized security screenings:
Microsoft Cloud Background Check: This position will be required to pass the Microsoft Cloud background check upon hire/transfer and every two years thereafter.
While not required, we also look for the following Preferred Qualifications:
Technical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical)
o OR Degree or technical trade certification (e.g., military, trade school), or higher-equivalent education AND technical services experience (e.g., high-availability assembly/manufacturing/critical infrastructure environments such as data centers, oil and gas refineries, hospitals, pharmaceutical)
Microsoft is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, ancestry, color, family or medical care leave, gender identity or expression, genetic information, marital status, medical condition, national origin, physical or mental disability, political affiliation, protected veteran status, race, religion, sex (including pregnancy), sexual orientation, or any other characteristic protected by applicable laws, regulations and ordinances. We also consider qualified applicants regardless of criminal histories, consistent with legal requirements. If you need assistance and/or a reasonable accommodation due to a disability during the application or the recruiting process, please send a request via the Accommodation request form.
Benefits/perks listed below may vary depending on the nature of your employment with Microsoft and the country where you work. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-17
E-post: v-cvanwyk@microsoft.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Microsoft Sweden 1172 AB
(org.nr 556952-8150)
802 93 GÄVLE Arbetsplats
Microsoft Data Center - Gavle Jobbnummer
8942381