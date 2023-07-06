Commercial Packaging Engineer
2023-07-06
Service Market Logistics within the Volvo Group is responsible for securing spare parts availability for all the Volvo Group products, globally. We do this through a global network of Distribution Centers. Within the Commercial Packaging team, we are responsible to secure that all spare parts have a logistic solution and a packaging decision. Spare parts to be packed or not packed and if packed to identify a packaging solution. We work mainly with new spare parts created in different product projects, but we also update existing packaging decisions when needed. You will belong to fantastic team of 12 people with the department colleagues in Lyon and Gothenburg. We work closely with product development, purchasing, sales organizations and warehouse operations when taking your commercial packaging decisions. The commercial packaging should not only protect the part but also to drive brand image, sales and customer satisfaction for all Volvo Group brands. As well as enable a efficient Distribution Center process for our joint customer success.
This position are a important part within Service Market Logistics. An ability to understand technical specifications of parts, including interpreting drawings is essential for the position. As is an interest and knowledge in different packaging materials, both to help us move towards more sustainable solutions as well as meeting protection needs for new electromobility parts. Så ansöker du
