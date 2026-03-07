Client Delivery Manager
Foxway AB / Säljarjobb / Växjö Visa alla säljarjobb i Växjö
2026-03-07
, Alvesta
, Uppvidinge
, Lessebo
, Hylte
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Foxway AB i Växjö
, Malmö
, Göteborg
, Solna
, Sundsvall
eller i hela Sverige
Own the Delivery. Lead the Performance. Be the Face of Foxway CWS.
At Foxway, we don't just deliver IT services - we enable a more sustainable and circular tech future. Through Foxway CWS, we help organizations manage their IT lifecycle smarter, more efficiently, and with lower environmental impact.
Now, we're looking for a Client Delivery Manager who wants to step into a high-impact role at the center of our customer operations.
This is a role for someone who thrives on ownership. Someone who is confident in leading performance dialogues with customers, driving operational excellence internally, and ensuring that every SLA, KPI, and commitment is delivered with precision. You will be the operational voice of Foxway towards the customer and the customer's voice internally.
About the role
As Client Delivery Manager, you have the operational ownership of assigned customer contracts. You are the main point of contact and responsible for ensuring that Foxway delivers according to agreed SLAs, KPIs, and contractual obligations. You work closely with the Account Executive (who owns the commercial dialogue), while you own the delivery.
You will:
Act as the primary operational contact for customers.
Monitor SLA & KPI performance and proactively manage deviations.
Handle escalations and drive resolution internally.
Lead operational governance meetings.
Drive collaboration across Service Desk, Procurement, Operations and other internal teams.
Identify delivery improvements and optimization opportunities.
Support upselling opportunities together with Sales.
You sit in the center of the delivery with a clear mandate and high visibility.
Success in this role is measured by:
SLA performance
Customer satisfaction (NPS)
Gross Profit performance
We believe you have:
Minimum two (2) years of experience within Service Delivery Management / IT Delivery / Operational Account Management.
Experience managing larger customers with complex delivery setups.
Strong understanding of SLAs, KPIs, and service performance monitoring.
Proven experience handling escalations and senior stakeholders.
Strong communication skills - clear, confident, and directive when needed.
Business acumen and ability to see the full value chain (helicopter view).
A structured, proactive, and solution-oriented mindset.
Experience from IT lifecycle services, DaaS or similar models is a plus.
You are also:
Fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Based in Växjö or Gothenburg, Sweden.
Willing to work four (4) days per week in the office and travel occasionally to customers' sites.
If you are motivated by owning delivery quality, driving improvements, and building long-term customer relationships - we would love to hear from you.
Come and join Foxway
Be part of a purpose-driven company enabling sustainable, circular tech.
Own the operational delivery of key customer contracts and drive real service excellence.
Work cross-functionally at the heart of performance, governance, and customer satisfaction.
Make a visible impact through proactive leadership and continuous improvement.
Help us drive the transition to circular and sustainable tech
We review applications on an ongoing basis, so if this sounds like your next career step - apply today and be part of making IT more sustainable. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Foxway AB
(org.nr 556470-0309)
Grusåsvägen 7 (visa karta
)
352 45 VÄXJÖ Arbetsplats
Foxway (Växjö) Jobbnummer
9783393