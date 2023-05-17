Business Integrity Analyst to Swedfund!
Academic Work Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-05-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
"Fighting poverty with sustainable investments!" Swedfund is now looking to expand their team in Stockholm with a Business Integrity Analyst, and if you are looking for a role where your work can make a real difference this is the role for you. Read more about the role below. We look forward to your application!
OM TJÄNSTEN
About the role
Swedfund is Sweden's development finance institution. Swedfund invests in developing countries in Sub-Saharan Africa and South East Asia to create jobs and increase the availability of important products and services, such as electricity, healthcare, and finance.
Swedfund's values "Integrity", "Dedication" and "Inclusion" come from those working within Swedfund, and well describe the culture at the office. There is a clear passion for the mission, and this is something that Swedfund wants from you as their next colleague as well.
As Business Integrity Analyst you will join Swedfund's Business Integrity function, which is part of Swedfund's ESG & Impact Team. You will be working within the investment process conducting investigations and analysis as well as documenting the findings in investment memos. You will work closely with both internal investment professionals as well as external international contacts.
You are offered
• The opportunity to become a part of a very competent team with senior colleagues to learn from, as well as exciting opportunities
• A well thought out on-boarding process where you will get to know each department within Swedfund
Job duties
• Support Business Integrity due diligence assessments of new investment opportunities through related analyses and documentation
• Contribute to the implementation and monitoring of Swedfund's policies and requirements throughout the investment process from due diligence and monitoring to exit including Business Integrity data management
• Support the preparation and documentation of external Business Integrity-related evaluations and studies
• Gather knowledge and contribute to the Business Integrity field by e.g. participating in relevant working groups and meetings
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• A bachelor's degree in business, law, or a related field
• Previous working experience within areas such as risk and compliance, reputational checks, and forensic audits
• A fluency in English, both verbal and written, since this is the main language used in the daily work
It is meritorious if you have
• International experience, ideally from developing countries
• Knowledge within the Swedish language
• Knowledge within the French language
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
• Structured
• Analytical
• Adaptable
• Cooperative
Other information
• Contact information: This recruitment process is conducted by Academic Work. It is a request from Swedfund that all questions regarding the position are handled by Academic Work.
• Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the screening or interview phase.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Swedfund's mission is to reduce poverty through sustainable investments in developing countries. We know that every investment we make create positive ripple effects today and for the future. Swedfund is Sweden's development finance institution, and we have the same goals as the Swedish development cooperation, but we use different tools in order to achieve them. We invest in equity, provide loans and use funds to reach more people. Our investments help to create more jobs with decent working conditions and improve access to essential products and services in the world's most vulnerable countries. For further information, see https://ir.swedfund.se/about-us Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15093888". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7787348