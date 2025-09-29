Business Developer
Elkab Studios AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2025-09-29
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Elkab Studios AB i Stockholm
About ELK Studios With a passion for games! Since 2013, ELK Studios has passionately pushed boundaries in the online casino industry. From groundbreaking mathematics to astonishing artwork, ELK takes pride in developing entertaining mobile-first content that maximizes the experience for players around the world.
If you're a motivated doer who thrives in an international, entrepreneurial environment, this is your opportunity. Join us in shaping the future of the Online Casino Game Industry as a Business Developer at ELK Studios!
We are looking for someone with great people skills, a positive and structured approach, and the drive to make things happen. You will be the first point of contact for new clients, ensuring they get the best possible start with ELK Studios and our games. Your role will be key in turning interest into strong relationships and smooth integrations.
About the position
As a Business Developer, you'll be part of our collaborative and high-performing sales team. Your main responsibilities will be:
The first point of contact for new operators in our expanding markets.
Managing and coordinating information to ensure smooth onboarding and successful game launches.
Supporting new operators with updates, questions, and processes in all areas starting to legal, compliance and technical and always delivering excellent service.
Coordinating technical integrations of new clients and being the primary contact from ELK side.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure client satisfaction and project success
Representation at fairs and events together with others from our sales team
Who you are
We believe you are a goal oriented person who enjoys building relationships and helping others succeed. You are structured, reliable, and quick to adapt, with a natural talent for communication and sales. You are driven, hands-on, and ready to grow with us.
Qualifications
Strong communication skills in order to understand and collaborate with both customers and internal stakeholders.
Well Organized and able to manage your time well, it's a fast moving role including handling quite a few new clients simultaneously.
Some prior experience in sales, customer contact, or client service is necessary.
Fluent English both written and spoken
Additional languages such as Spanish, Italian, or Russian are a strong plus.
What we offer
To be part of a creative and high-quality focused company. You'll find that there will always be new ways of pushing your limits, at ELK you will constantly improve your skills. The position is developing and educational and you can really have an impact on our future ways of working. The role is very wide with different types of tasks, making each day unique.
We are proud to be an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees, where everyone is respected, valued, and empowered to succeed.
An on-site setting at our awesome office, 2 minutes from T-Centralen in Stockholm, where you get to meet and collaborate with 140 nice colleagues every day.
For the right candidate, the recruitment process includes: interviews (digitally and at our studio), as well as references. We will fill the position as soon as we have found the right candidate, so do not hesitate to submit your application as soon as possible! Ersättning
. . Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Elkab Studios AB
(org.nr 556902-6155), https://www.elk-studios.com/ Arbetsplats
ELK Studios Jobbnummer
9531292