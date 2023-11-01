Business Controller Group
Essity AB (publ) / Controllerjobb / Stockholm Visa alla controllerjobb i Stockholm
2023-11-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Essity AB (publ) i Stockholm
, Askersund
, Lilla Edet
, Härryda
, Mölndal
eller i hela Sverige
Business Controller Group
Do you want to work for a dynamic hygiene and health company where you get to collaborate with stakeholders across the globe? Are you a digital-savvy Business Controller with curiosity and a collaborative mindset? We offer you an interesting role where you will support the success of the Group Business Control function and the development of Essity's performance.
About the role
We are looking for a committed and results oriented Business Controller to become part of the growing Group Business Control team. The team consists of six people who actively contribute to driving shareholder value creation by providing insightful business analysis that supports decision making by Executive Management and the Board of Directors. We provide analysis to support external financial communication and contribute to develop Essity 's strategy by delivering accurate financial insights both for actuals and expectations.
The position reports to the Director of Group Business Control and will be located at the Essity head office in the Waterfront Building, just a couple of minutes from the Stockholm Central Station. The head office includes the Executive Management and Group Staff Functions such as Finance, Legal Affairs, Strategy & Business Development, Human Resources and Communications. Some 130 specialists work in an international environment where business processes are promoted through the global networks in the 60 countries where Essity is represented.
We're looking for people who embrace our values and aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace. We're always looking for ways to improve our products and ourselves. If this is you, we would love to talk.
What you will do
Produce insightful financial analysis that in an effective and efficient manner explains business performance.
Active analytical and reporting involvement in the financial planning process.
Actively monitor and analyze performance by category and market.
Responsible for executing and continuously improve defined processes.
Drive performance improvement initiatives in line with strategy and proactively identify recommendations on corrective actions to reach best in class performance.
Act as a speaking partner in the global controlling network on technical solutions and controlling methodologies.
Responsible for driving own projects.
Who you are
To be successful in the role you need to have a strong analytical mindset and an ability to understand and interpret figures and recommend actions. You can see solutions where others see challenges and you have a continuous improvement approach. We believe you are self-motivated with a strong internal drive and are curious to learn and develop within new areas. Since we work in an international matrix organization, we believe you need to have the ability to manage complexity, embracing change and deal with ambiguity. You know how to connect multiple dots into a holistic view, draw conclusions and convey a clear message. You are organized, proactive, have strong prioritization skills and can take fact-based strategic decisions. While thriving in an environment where you work independently and rely on your experience, you equally enjoy working together with colleagues and stakeholders. You build relationships based on trust, integrity and respect and can engage and inspire people around you.
You have:
University degree in Finance, Business or equivalent.
At least 2 - 5 years of relevant experience from Finance positions within e.g. Controlling, M&A or Business Intelligence.
Advanced MS Office skills. Expertise in data management and visualization tools as well as group reporting tools is meriting.
Fluent in English and excellent communication skills in a multi-cultural environment.
Knowledge from an FMCG environment is meriting.
If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail. Please use the link to apply via our career site.
What We Can Offer You
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose.
Collaborative and Caring Culture | Empowerment & Engaged People | Work with Impact and A Powerful Purpose | Individual Learning & Career Growth | Health & Safety Priority | Sustainable Value Together| Innovation| Sustainable Working Life | Total Reward Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-14
E-post: melanie.parmeter@essity.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Essity AB (publ)
(org.nr 556325-5511)
Klarabergsviadukten 63 (visa karta
)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Koncernkontor Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Essity AB (publ) varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8233532