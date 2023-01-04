Battery System Engineer, Rocvolt
2023-01-04
Join our team
Do you want to join us on our journey to change the industry?
Epiroc is a leading productivity partner for the mining and infrastructure industries. With cutting-edge technology, Epiroc also develops and produces one of the world's most advanced battery systems. Our vision is to change how the industry is powered, by accelerating the transition to near-zero-emission technology.
We are now looking for a Battery System Engineer with extensive knowledge of software-based systems. You will be a part of our Rocvolt Team - a cross-functional team who is responsible for the Epiroc Battery System and for accelerating the electrification business. We are therefore looking for colleagues that thoroughly enjoy this entrepreneurial challenge, can hit the ground running, and are eager to learn. We see ourselves as a start-up company within Epiroc but are at the same time supported by our many great colleagues within the company - we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, challenging and rewarding, but also have a strong meaning and purpose. We are changing how our industry is powered and we want to be a part of the solution to combat climate change by developing new and improved products and services!
Your mission
The work involves software responsibility for the BMS functionality and other related components, its roadmap, and coordination. Key aspects are requirement specifications management and validation, including defining relevant test cases. Continuous interaction between our different stakeholders, both internal as well as external customers and suppliers is also important to succeed in this role.
Your profile
In order to succeed in this role we believe you have multiple years of experience in battery or vehicle system design and embedded systems. We believe you have a university engineering degree within a relevant area, such as software or electrical. Experience in CANalyzer, MATLAB and functional safety are meritorious.
To enjoy the work you should be self-propelled, responsible and analytical. Since your work includes many local and global contacts, very good English skills (verbal and written) are required.
Location and other
This position is located in Örebro, Sweden, although we are open to discussing remote working solutions. Occasional travel is required. In case a candidate from a different country applies and is successful, Swedish local terms and conditions will apply.
Application and contacts
For more information contact Recruitment specialist Zuzana Kalivodova: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
E-post: zuzana.kalivodova@epiroc.com
