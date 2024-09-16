Application Specialist/Technical Project Manager
Centiro is more than just a tech company; we're a global connector, empowering marquee brands and market leaders by making delivery networks smarter and more accessible. With over 650 colleagues spread across 8 countries, our technology ensures all types of goods are delivered, tracked, and controlled in over 175 countries. Our human-centric, award-winning, and non-hierarchical culture fuels our belief in business as a force for sustainability and positive change, driving us to be part of the solution for better commerce and a better world. Centiro's Global Hub is in Sweden, with additional offices in Canada, India (Mumbai and Pune), Spain, the UK, and the US. Since our founding in 1998, we've committed to this vision. Discover more at centiro.com.
About the Role
Join us as an Application Specialist/Technical Project Manager and immerse yourself in creating next-generation solutions for our Supply Chain Network Cloud, a linchpin in the world of digital trade, logistics, and e-commerce. This role combines both technical project management and solution implementation, where you'll lead multiple projects, ensure timely delivery, and maintain the highest quality standards. You'll work in the heart of the action, bridging customers and developers, tailoring and supporting solutions for world-leading brands on a global scale. In this role, you will not only contribute to our customers' business core but play an essential part in shaping the worldwide commerce landscape.
Your responsibilities will vary and include:
Managing projects and customer communication
Organizing workshops, both internally and externally
Lead the planning and implementation of technical customer projects
Ensure good team collaboration and successful deliveries
Always be one step ahead - report and manage potential risks, budget, timelines and scope
Mentor and guide project team members fostering a collaborative and productive work environment
Configuring and implementing solutions
The role at Centiro as an Application Specialist/Technical Project Manager is broad, inviting you to explore, try, test, and learn. You will do project management but also hands on technical tasks and problem solving. You have the freedom to shape your path and specialize in areas that resonate with you and the team, with limitless possibilities. Along the way, you'll discover your unique strengths and areas of expertise.
Our Culture
At Centiro, we're more than a team; we're a self-led, collaborative family. Our entrepreneurial, flat organization nurtures curiosity and emphasizes getting things done. Relaxed seriousness guides us in our relationships, fostering an environment where everyone is equal and focused on success.
Who You Are
We're seeking an Application Specialist/Technical Project Manager passionate by innovation and customer success. You're tech-savvy, independent and excel at fostering collaboration, motivation and enthusiasm, while inspiring colleagues to achieve their best. You are driven by continuous improvement, customer relations and problem-solving.
Your strengths:
Team player with a collaborative mindset
Leadership skills
Agile and proactive approach
Excellent communication
Customer service oriented
Experience in project management
Driven mindset
Interest in Supply Chain, IT, and digital business solutions
Bachelor's degree or higher in IT, logistics/supply-chain, innovation, or equivalent
Nice to have:
Work experience within the relevant field
Experience in implementing software
Business acumen
What We Offer
Centiro is a trailblazing tech company, having earned the distinction as one of Sweden's Best Companies by Great Place to Work for over 14 consecutive years! Here, you'll work with world-leading brands in an environment free from hierarchy, where self-governing teams are the norm. At Centiro, you're not only encouraged but expected to innovate, experiment and continuously evolve.
Join us at our top-modern, sustainable and thoughtfully designed Global Hub in Viared, Borås. Whether you're in the mood for a workout at the gym, a coffee on the rooftop patio, a round of Mario Kart, or a game on our Padel court, there's something for everyone. We firmly believe in a Life-Life Balance, embracing a philosophy that celebrates life both in and outside the office.
We're committed to your well-being, offering generous terms for wellness, healthcare, salary, and pension. At Centiro, you're more than just an employee; you're part of a wonderful, collaborative team.
