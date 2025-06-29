Accelerator Director MAX IV
2025-06-29
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top universities. The University has around 47 000 students and more than 8 800 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
MAX IV is seeking an Accelerator Director responsible for overseeing the construction, commissioning, operation, and strategic development of its accelerator complex.
As a crucial member of the MAX IV management team, the Accelerator Director plays a pivotal role in maintaining MAX IV as a world-leading research facility. The Director will particularly lead efforts related to the facility's significant upgrade initiative, MAX 4U.
Responsibilities and Expectations
The Accelerator Director will:
- Lead the development and operation of MAX IV accelerators, including managing major
upgrades and construction projects
- Ensure that the accelerator complex continues to develop in alignment with the scientific
needs of the Science division
- Attract and manage both basic and development-specific funding
- Provide strategic direction to maintain MAX IV's position at the forefront of accelerator based research
- Lead and inspire diverse teams across accelerator physics and engineering disciplines
Qualifications
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- A PhD in Accelerator Physics or a closely related discipline
- Documented significant experience innovating, developing, and managing fourth generation storage rings, particularly Multi-Bend Achromat (MBA) designs
- Proven track record of successfully leading major accelerator construction or substantial
upgrade projects from conception through commissioning
- Demonstrated success in leading diverse and highly skilled technical teams
- Established international scientific reputation, for instance through participation in review
& advisory committees, high-impact contributions evidenced by publications and/or
technical reports
Additional Merits
The following qualities will further strengthen an application:
- Ability to articulate and implement strategic visions aligned with MAX IV's long-term scientific and operational objectives
- Capacity to build and nurture effective collaborations across academia, industry, and
funding agencies
- Excellent interpersonal and communication skills to motivate teams and stakeholders
Language Requirement
Fluency in English is required. Non-Swedish-speaking candidates are expected to develop proficiency in Swedish within three years of appointment.
The appointment will be made in accordance with Lund University and MAX IV's appointment rules, with a term of 5 years and the possibility of renewal contingent upon performance.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV team, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit:https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research infrastructure hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden and abroad, with intense x-rays and state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Its 16 beamlines receive up to 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-rays.
