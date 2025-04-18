Workplace Experience Country Lead | Stockholm
2025-04-18
The opportunity
Join EY in our mission to create a better working world by enhancing our unique Workplace Experience for EYs people and guests visiting our offices. As the Workplace Experience (WX) Country Lead for Sweden, you will play a pivotal role in our Nordic team, which aims to deliver the best Workplace Experience in the professional services sector.
You will lead initiatives that support over 9,000 EY employees across 100 offices in the Nordics, ensuring an inclusive and sustainable workplace. Collaborating with key internal stakeholders and external partners, you will drive innovation and excellence in our workplace strategies. This is an exciting opportunity to shape the future of workplace experiences and make a lasting impact on our organization and its culture.
Your key responsibilities
You will be responsible for activities in Sweden incl. the partnership agreement with ISS and you will be a member of the Nordic WX Operations leadership team.
The role covers two main areas of responsibility:
Lead the development of the WX agenda in Sweden
Manage country activities within the WX area with focus on facility management in Sweden
The WX Lead will
Drive Change: Identify and execute initiatives that enhance employee engagement and satisfaction.
Ensure Cultural Fit: Align spending and activities with EY's culture and organizational needs.
Deliver Exceptional Workplace Experiences: Ensure a workplace that promotes efficiency and well-being for EY Sweden's employees.
Skills and attributes for success
A master's degree or equivalent experience in a relevant field (Economics, Engineering, Management/Business Administration, Psychology, or similar)
Experience with service management (or similar role) and P&L responsibility
Experience from the retail, hospitality, or workplace industry (Real Estate services, Facilities Management)
Project management skills and mindset
Good communication skills in English and Swedish (verbal and written)
Ideally, you'll also deliver good results within several areas:
Workplace Experience: Lead the strategic workplace experience agenda.
Facility Services: Manage the Vested partnership with ISS, focusing on strategic governance of our WX operations.
Budget Control: Oversee the country budget and spending related to facility services.
Stakeholder Management: Proactively engage with key EY senior leaders to align with their vision.
Ambassador Role: Act as a true workplace ambassador for EY employees.
Change Management: Lead change initiatives within a project management framework.
What we offer you
At EY, we'll develop you with future-focused skills and equip you with world-class experiences. We'll empower you in a flexible environment, and fuel you and your extraordinary talents in a diverse and inclusive culture of globally connected teams. Learn more.
Are you ready to shape your future with confidence? Apply today.
The application deadline is May 18, 2025, but we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. Please submit your CV and cover letter online. For inquiries about the position, contact Thomas Forchhammer at Thomas.Forchhammer@dk.ey.com
, and for recruitment process questions, reach out to Simon Aspler at simon.aspler@se.ey.com
.
At EY, we celebrate diversity and encourage applications from individuals of all backgrounds. If you have any questions, require assistance, or need adjustments to the recruitment process due to a disability, please don't hesitate to reach out to us at recruitmentsweden@se.ey.com
. We are here to support you.
EY | Building a better working world
EY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society and the planet, while building trust in capital markets.
Enabled by data, AI and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence and develop answers for the most pressing issues of today and tomorrow.
EY teams work across a full spectrum of services in assurance, consulting, tax, strategy and transactions. Fueled by sector insights, a globally connected, multi-disciplinary network and diverse ecosystem partners, EY teams can provide services in more than 150 countries and territories.
