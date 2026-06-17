Consumer Service Manager
Thule Sweden AB, Malmö / Chefsjobb / Malmö Visa alla chefsjobb i Malmö
2026-06-17
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Thule Sweden AB, Malmö i Malmö
, Gnosjö
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
Bring your Life
Are you passionate about leading teams, driving consumer excellence, and turning service operations into a world-class experience? If so, this role might be the right one for you.
At Thule, we are looking for a Consumer Service Manager to lead and develop our consumer service team within Europe & Rest of World (EROW), ensuring we deliver outstanding support to consumers while continuously improving our ways of working.
What you'll do at Thule
As Consumer Service Manager, you will lead the daily operations and development of the consumer service team, ensuring high-quality support and efficient handling of consumer cases. A core focus of the role is to build a strong, engaged team culture where performance, ownership, and continuous improvement are central.
You will be responsible for driving operational excellence, including ensuring KPIs are consistently met and backlog is maintained at zero. This requires close daily follow-up of team performance, proactive workload management, and clear ownership of priorities and escalation handling.
You will also play a key role in developing people and processes. This includes onboarding new employees, maintaining high product knowledge within the team, supporting performance development of team members, and taking responsibility for performance reviews and employment decisions in collaboration with stakeholders.
In addition, you will act as a driving force for improvement initiatives across EROW. You will initiate, implement, and follow up on process improvements, ensure documentation and alignment across regions, and contribute to projects that increase efficiency and enhance the consumer experience.
What you bring
To succeed in this role, you bring solid experience in leading customer or consumer service teams, with a proven track record of driving performance, engagement, and operational excellence. You are confident in managing both people and processes, and you understand how to balance service quality with efficiency and clear KPI delivery.
You have experience working with structured service environments and are comfortable taking ownership of targets such as response times, resolution rates, CSAT, and backlog management. You are highly organized, solution-oriented, and capable of managing multiple priorities in a fast-paced environment.
You are a strong communicator and collaborator, able to engage effectively across functions and levels of the organization. You have a natural ability to lead, coach, and develop others, and you are not afraid to take difficult decisions when needed.
Fluency in English is required. You are also comfortable working with digital tools and have an awareness of modern service technologies and trends, including AI-driven solutions and automation.
Why you should join Thule
At Thule, we believe in strong teamwork both within your own team but also cross functional between teams. We strive to be an open and curious organization, sharing our knowledge and inspiring one another.
Within Thule Group you will find people who have a passion for the products we make and the outdoor company we are. We share the same values, and we like to have fun. All of our employees have a joint responsibility to maintain that spirit and contribute to it.
Hiring Process
Apply by submitting your application and resumé through "Apply for position" on our Thule Career Site. The application deadline is July 26, 2026.
Due to summer-break, we will begin reviewing applications only after the application period has closed. No screening or interviews will be conducted before that. All candidates will receive updates after the deadline. Kindly note that we do not accept applications via email.
If you have any questions about the role, feel free to contact our Talent Acquisition Partner, Oscar Persson, at Oscar.persson@thule.com
We look forward to hearing from you!
Thule is a global sports and outdoor company. We offer high-quality products with smart features and a sustainable design that make it easy for people across the globe to live an active life. Under the motto Bring your life — and with a focus on consumer-driven innovation and long-term sustainability — we develop, manufacture and market products within the product categories Sport & Cargo Carriers (roof racks, roof boxes and carriers for transporting cycling, water and winter sports equipment, and rooftop tents mounted on a car), Active with Kids & Dogs (car seats, strollers, bike trailers, child bike seats and dog transport), RV Products (awnings, bike carriers and tents for RVs and caravans) and Bags & Mounts (backpacks, luggage and performance mounts).
Thule Group has about 3,000 employees at nine production facilities and 35 sales offices worldwide. The Group's products are sold in 138 markets and in 2025, sales amounted to SEK 10,4 billion.www.thulegroup.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Thule Sweden AB
(org.nr 556076-3970), https://www.thulegroup.com/en/open-positions
Fosievägen 13 (visa karta
)
214 31 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Thule Sweden AB, Malmö Jobbnummer
9967118