Welder
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Svetsarjobb / Ängelholm
2025-07-04
Koenigsegg is a renowned and pioneering name in the automotive industry. Our dedication to innovation and pushing the boundaries of automotive engineering has made us a global leader in high-performance sports cars. We're seeking a talented Welder to join our dynamic team in the automotive prototype department.
As Welder at Koenigsegg, you will have the opportunity to contribute to the creation of exceptional and high-performance sports cars. Working in our department, you will fabricate and weld components to exact specifications, helping to bring our visionary automotive designs to life.
Key Responsibilities
- Fabricate and weld components using various welding techniques (MIG, TIG, and arc welding) to meet precise specifications and quality standards.
- Interpret technical drawings and schematics to produce accurate and precise components.
- Collaborate closely with our multidisciplinary teams to ensure seamless integration of fabricated parts both for prototyping and production purpose.
- Maintain and repair equipment, tools, and machinery used in the fabrication and welding process.
- Ensure inventory of materials is well-managed, and supplies are readily available for production.
- Proven experience as a Fabricator and Welder in the automotive industry or similar.
- Proficiency in various welding techniques, such as MIG, TIG, and arc welding.
- Familiarity with other relevant tools and equipment.
- Ability to read and interpret technical drawings and schematics.
- Experience with aluminium welding.
Meritorious:
- Welding and machine tool certifications.
- Proficiency with various machine tools.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 750 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Koenigsegg Automotive AB
