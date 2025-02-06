Waiter/Waitresses
The Whole Fish AB / Servitörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla servitörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-02-06
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos The Whole Fish AB i Stockholm
Job Opening: Waiter/Waitress at Botica Restaurant in Stockholm
Are you passionate about food, service, and creating memorable dining experiences? Botica, located in the heart of Stockholm, is looking for talented waiters and waitresses to join our team!
What We Offer:
A dynamic and vibrant work environment
Opportunities for growth and development
Competitive salary and benefits
Flexible shifts
Requirements:
Previous experience in hospitality
Strong communication skills
A friendly, positive attitude and a passion for customer service
Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
How to Apply: Please send your CV and a brief introduction about yourself to alex@botica.se
with the subject line "Waitstaff Application - Botica Stockholm."
We look forward to welcoming you to the Botica family! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-08
E-post: alex@botica.se Arbetsgivare The Whole Fish AB
(org.nr 559377-7732)
Jakobs Torg 3a (visa karta
)
111 52 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Botica Restaurant Jobbnummer
9150357