VP Intellectual Property
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Juristjobb / Lund Visa alla juristjobb i Lund
2024-12-20
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Lund
, Staffanstorp
, Landskrona
, Sjöbo
, Ronneby
eller i hela Sverige
VP of Intellectual Property
Every day, we get opportunities to make a positive impact - on our colleagues, partners, customers and society. Together, we're pioneering the solutions of the future and unlocking the full potential of precious resources. Trusted to act on initiative, we challenge conventional thinking to develop world-leading technologies that inspire progress in vital areas, including energy, food, water and shipping.
As we push forward, the innovative, open spirit that fuels our 140-year-old start-up culture and rapid growth also drives our personal growth. So, as we shape a more resourceful, less wasteful world, we build our careers too.
About the Role:
We are seeking a dynamic and experienced leader to join our team as the VP of Intellectual Property. This role is pivotal in reaching the Alfa Laval strategy by safeguarding and protecting our knowledge, innovation and brand. By leveraging intellectual property and ensuring that we maximize its value across the organization we are enabling profitability and competitiveness of the Alfa Laval offering.
Reporting to the EVP Group Affairs, the VP of Intellectual Property will be based in Lund.
Key Responsibilities:
Strategic Leadership: Develop and implement comprehensive strategies for managing intellectual property, including patents, trademarks, copyrights, trade secrets, and other intangible assets.
Asset Management: Oversee the identification, protection, and commercialization of intellectual property, ensuring alignment with business objectives.
Innovation Support: Collaborate with R&D, business units, legal and IT, to foster innovation and support the development of new products and technologies.
Risk Management: Identify and mitigate risks associated with intellectual property, including infringement and misappropriation.
Portfolio Optimization: Manage and optimize the intellectual asset portfolio to ensure it supports the company's strategic goals.
Stakeholder Engagement: Engage with internal and external stakeholders to communicate the value and strategic importance of intellectual property.
Team Leadership: Build and lead a high-performing team of intellectual property professionals, fostering a culture of collaboration and continuous improvement.
Qualifications:
*
Advanced degree in Engineering, Law or a related field.
*
Proven experience in intellectual property management, with a strong understanding of broader intellectual asset management.
*
Strategic thinker with a track record of developing and implementing successful IP strategies.
*
Excellent leadership and team management skills.
*
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities.
*
Strong communication and stakeholder management skills.
*
Ability to work collaboratively across departments and with external partners.
Why Join Us?
Join us at the forefront of a strategic transformation within a leading industry company, where you'll have the opportunity to shape the future. Collaborate with a passionate and innovative team that is driven to achieve excellence and make a lasting impact. Along with a competitive salary and benefits package, you'll enjoy countless opportunities for professional growth and development, empowering you to advance your career and unlock your full potential. This is more than just a job - it's a chance to be part of something transformative.
For further information, please contact:
Anna Åhlin, Talent Acquisition Partner,
Union information
Johan Ranhög, Akademikerna, +46 46 2891664
Stefan Sandell, Ledarna, +46 46 367364
Bror Garcia Lantz, Unionen, +46 709 366985
Please send your application no later than 18:th January 2025
We do not accept applications sent directly via email.
We care about diversity, inclusion, and equity in our recruitment processes. We also believe behavioral traits can provide important insights into a candidate's fit to a role. To help us achieve this we apply Pymetrics assessments, and upon application you will be invited to play the assessment games. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-12-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "033c9dedaef7a5c1". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaLaval Jobbnummer
9077449