Junior Brand Strategist
Kurppa Hosk Studio AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-15
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Kurppa Hosk Studio AB i Stockholm
Are you a strategic thinker who loves breaking down complex business problems to figure out clear, actionable brand directions? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments where your thinking can directly impact global companies? Are you ready to take ownership of your work and push the boundaries of what's possible? This might be your next role.
Who we are
Kurppa Hosk is a brand and communication agency defining new brand standards. With 200+ employees and offices in Stockholm, Oslo, New York, and Chicago, we're a diverse team of thinkers and doers creatively solving complex business problems to transform brands and organizations. We work with brave organizations – from early-stage startups to some of the world's most admired companies and brands. Among our clients are Zalando, Electrolux, Scania, H&M, Nike, Esteé Lauder, Meta, Minecraft, Heart Aerospace, and Alleima.
Kurppa Hosk is a founding member of Eidra, a consulting collective made up of best-in-breed specialists ranging from Above (product innovation), Eidra Consulting (management consulting), Curamando (digital marketing), and Umain (tech and digital products), among others.
The opportunity
We're continuing to grow our Stockholm team with 1-2 Junior Brand Strategists, who would ideally start in mid-August 2026, for a full-time role.
What you'll do
As a Junior Brand Strategist at Kurppa Hosk, you will be part of our Brand Strategy Guild, taking ownership of specific workstreams to develop and activate brand strategy projects with support from a senior teammate. For example, revitalizing a large, international bank to better meet competition from fintechs – and new customer demands. Or finding a profitable target group for a venture capital-backed start-up – and creating a new brand that attracts it. Or repositioning a global transportation company to ensure continued relevance in a radically changing landscape. These are the kinds of strategic challenges you would help our clients figure out.
Main responsibilities
Perform qualified research and insight work independently
Execute structured data gathering and help conduct in-depth interviews with key client stakeholders
Consolidate research outcomes and draw your own strategic conclusions from the material
Actively contribute to the team's work with your own analyses, reflections, and perspectives
Draft, build, prepare, and polish client presentations
Who you are
To be successful in this role, you are a person who works well under pressure and is motivated by fast-paced and creative environments. You are structured, detail-oriented, and self-propelled. As well as being helpful, proactive, eager to learn, and ready to pitch in, whether on client deliverables, new business initiatives, or internal projects. You're also able to push the boundaries of what's possible and adapt your experiences to take on new challenges with a 'we've got this' attitude. And most of all – you're a genuinely nice person.
Qualifications
Higher education in business, marketing, engineering, psychology, or other relevant fields. Note: your degree and previous work experience will inform what level you enter, e.g.,
If you have an undergraduate degree but no relevant post-university coursework or work experience, you would join us as an Entry Level Junior Strategist
If you have a Master's degree and/or relevant post-university work experience and coursework, you would join us as a Level 1 Junior Strategist
Excellent verbal and written communication skills, in English (the KH office is English-first).
Great people skills, e.g., you have good listening and communication skills in general, a strong desire to collaborate, and are receptive to feedback.
What's in it for you
We offer a place in a highly creative and collaborative team with exciting projects. Our office is located at Grev Tureplan, where we sit together with all other Eidra companies based in Stockholm. We believe in helping people grow and have an ambitious self-development agenda to support your career. Every employee is assigned a coach, and peer-to-peer feedback is a part of every project. We also offer various self-development courses to deepen your knowledge in, for example, AI and strategy.
Benefits
30 days vacation
5 000 kr wellness allowance per year (friskvårdsbidrag)
Private health care insurance via Skandia
ITPX occupational pension via Handelsbanken
Paid mobile phone/plan + laptop
The ability to work from our beautiful, architecture-award-winning headquarters in Stockholm, where we host frequent social events
Our values:
Grit. Transparency. Essentialism. Karma. Four words. And an ethos that has defined our journey from a two-man studio in 2009 to a renowned global brand agency today. Make no mistake: we're all here to do the best work of our careers. Working at Kurppa Hosk means turning up every day determined to push things further than ever before. But we do it the right way: with real care for others and a focus on what really matters.
Grit. It's our passion and perseverance combined. It's never standing still. Essentialism. The discipline and courage to say no to what distracts us from fulfilling our aspirations. Transparency. We don't believe in ego and hidden agendas. We listen and learn from others. Karma. We are humble, polite, friendly, and respectful. We hold ourselves to a higher standard. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-01 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Kurppa Hosk Studio AB
(org.nr 556819-7023)
Banérgatan 10 (visa karta
)
115 23 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Banérgatan 10 Jobbnummer
9964923