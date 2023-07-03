Verification & Test Engineer

Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg
2023-07-03


We are looking for a Verification & Test Engineer to our Connectivity Team at Volvo Penta!

Who we are:

We are the team responsible for the onboard connectivity at Volvo Penta.

Responsibilities
Verify and test our solutions and products. Report deviations and follow up on bugs and corrections.
Work closely together with the developers and project team in order to secure adequate quality

Qualifications
Relevant experience from similar field
Relevant education
Self driven
Positive mindset

