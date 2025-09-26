Vehicle manager

NDP IT AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Södertälje
2025-09-26


Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Södertälje, Salem, Ekerö, Nykvarn, Botkyrka eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos NDP IT AB i Södertälje, Järfälla, Stockholm, Solna, Uppsala eller i hela Sverige

We are looking for a Vehicle manager.
A background check will be carried out before any assignment starts.
Your Profile
-Experience in chassi composition and have whole vehicle competence. How we choose to specify and build a vehicle, why we combine different type of parts, how they affect each other.
• Understanding of technical specification and the modular toolbox and how it is built up.
• Military background, to understand our customers.
• Knowledge in Scania systems like 3DExperience, OAS, Sorba, Bibat, IACOB, Presales, Sorba, SPII.
• Being responsible and self-driven
Education: B.Sc. or M.Sc. Some kind of mechanical education
Meriting
• Knowledge about Scania 's electrical system and/or embedded systems in vehicles
• C/CE driver 's license

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
E-post: ndp.ab.consulting@gmail.com

Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Vehicle Manager".

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
NDP IT AB (org.nr 559359-4830)
151 32  SÖDERTÄLJE

Jobbnummer
9529583

Prenumerera på jobb från NDP IT AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos NDP IT AB: