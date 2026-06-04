Senior Development Eng. - Hydraulic Syst
Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Eskilstuna Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Eskilstuna
2026-06-04
, Kungsör
, Västerås
, Strängnäs
, Hallstahammar
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag i Eskilstuna
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions for the future. If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Who are you?
Do you dream big? We do too, and we are exited to grow together.
In this role, you will bring:
Work at the intersection of mechanics, electronics, and software, contributing to the development of next-generation hydraulic systems.
You will be involved throughout the product lifecycle – from concept and design to validation, implementation and maintenance.
We believe you are a driven and collaborative engineer with a strong technical foundation and a passion for innovation.
What you will do
At Volvo CE Wheel Loader Hydraulic System team you will contribute to the transformation of our company, the transport industry and society at large. You will:
Design and develop mechatronic solutions for hydraulic systems and components in wheel loaders and articulated haulers
Define system architecture, control strategies, and functional requirements
Specify technical requirements for hydraulic components
Collaborate cross-functionally with software, electrical, installation, mechanical and purchasing/supplier teams
Support testing, verification, and validation activities (including rigs and machines)
Analyze system performance and driving continuous improvements
Contribute to innovation and future technology development
Your future team
Today Hydraulic System team consist of nine higly skilled mechatronic and mechanical engineers with diverse technical backgrounds, combining deep domain expertise with cross-disciplinary capabilities. The team is characterized by a collaborative, solution-oriented culture, where strong team work, knowledge sharing, and a hands-on engineering mindset driving robust and innovative system development.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy:
A part of a global and diverse team in an environment that encourages innovation, collaboration, and personal growth.
Opportunities to work with cutting-edge technology
A strong focus on sustainability and future mobility
A supportive and inclusive workplace culture
Career development and learning opportunities
Ready for the next move?
These positions are located on-site in Eskilstuna.
Join us and help build the world we want to live in.
In case you have questions contact Hiring Manager Mattias Jöhnemark Head of Hydraulic System mattias.johnemark@volvo.com
Last application day is the 31st of July.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, iclusiveness, and empowerment.
Part of Volvo Group, Volvo Construction Equipment is a global company driven by our purpose to build the world we want to live in. Together we develop and deliver solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and more connected world. By unleashing everyone's full potential, we build a more sustainable future for all our stakeholders. Come join our team and help us build a better tomorrow. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-31 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556029-5197)
Bolindervägen (visa karta
)
635 10 ESKILSTUNA Arbetsplats
Volvo Technology & Industrial Jobbnummer
9948421