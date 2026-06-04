Director, Cdio Office In Digital Business Capabilities - Mining
Sandvik Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Stockholm
2026-06-04
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik Aktiebolag i Stockholm
, Sandviken
, Svedala
eller i hela Sverige
Do you thrive at the intersection of strategy, execution, and digital transformation? In this role, your leadership connects business ambition with real, measurable outcomes across Business Area Mining's digital agenda.
Why Sandvik?
This role gives you the mandate to shape how Digital Business Capabilities (DBC) accelerates the Digital Shift. We offer you the opportunity to:
Work at enterprise level with strategy, architecture, and execution in close alignment.
Influence priorities, funding, and outcomes that matter to the business.
Lead a central function that enables clarity, governance, and momentum.
Your mission
As Director of the CDIO Office within DBC, you're a senior leader driving strategy, architecture, portfolio management, and ways of working. You translate business strategy into clear priorities, funded initiatives, and measurable outcomes, while ensuring effective governance and operational alignment across Mining's digital agenda. By leading the CDIO Office, you establish planning, follow-up, and ways of working that align capacity and initiatives with business priorities and support clear decision-making across stakeholders.
Job responsibilities
In close collaboration with the CDIO Office team, you:
Translate Business Area strategy into a clear DBC direction that accelerates the Digital Shift.
Own and develop the DBC strategy and internal OKRs.
Ensure appropriate funding for process teams together with end-to-end process owners and Business Control.
Lead the implementation of an efficient operating model that combines project-based and agile ways of working.
Ensure that all process teams have clearly defined business outcomes and key results.
Steer overall capacity across continuous improvement, run, and must-win initiatives, including ERP rollout.
Define and evolve the target architecture, including choices related to AI transformation, modernization, and build-versus-buy decisions.
Location and flexibility
The location for this position is preferably Stockholm, Sweden or Tampere, Finland. However, Dublin, Ireland could also be an option.
Your profile
You bring a strong strategic foundation and the ability to turn direction into execution. With experience from complex senior environments, you're comfortable navigating both business and digital perspectives.
Your background includes:
Experience with agile ways of working and agile transformation.
Experience of program and project management.
Understanding of enterprise architecture.
Competence in process development and process frameworks.
Experience of prioritizing work together with senior management.
You're confident engaging at a senior level and known for connecting the dots between strategy, structure, and delivery. Clear communication and structured thinking help you move initiatives forward with credibility.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech-driven, innovative, and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort, so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. We invest in supporting each other, learning together, and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn, or Facebook to learn more about us.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
James Crilley, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, james.crilley@sandvik.com
Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
Hiring Manager
Sofia Sirvell, Executive Vice President and CDO
How to apply
Send your application no later than June 18th, 2026. Click Apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by email. Job ID: R0093275.
Our recruitment process is open and fair. We welcome all applicants and assess each application against the requirements of the role to find the best match. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services athrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Kungsbron 1 (visa karta
)
111 22 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Mining - World Trade Center Jobbnummer
9948426