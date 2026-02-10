UX/ Frontend developer
UX / Frontend Developer
Do you want to work with user experience in a product that supports real operational deliveries? As a UX / Frontend Developer at GlobalConnect, you will work with the continuous development of our DeliveryPortal, focusing on usability, clarity, and sustainable frontend solutions.
About the role
In this role, you will work with both UX and frontend development, focusing on creating clear, usable, and maintainable interfaces. You will collaborate closely with developers, product owners, architects, and stakeholders to understand needs, design solutions, and ensure that functionality supports daily operations.
The work is focused on improving and evolving an existing product used in a business-critical context, with an emphasis on usability, structure, and long-term quality.
Your main responsibilities
• Understand user and stakeholder needs and translate them into UX and frontend solutions * Create and refine UX designs, flows, and interfaces for the DeliveryPortal * Implement and maintain frontend functionality using Angular, TypeScript, HTML, and CSS * Work closely with frontend, backend, and fullstack developers to ensure feasible and maintainable solutions * Contribute to and improve our existing design system * Ensure usability, consistency, and clarity across the user interface
What you need to succeed
- Experience working with UX and user-centered interface design
- Frontend development experience, preferably with Angular
- Solid knowledge in Figma
- Experience collaborating with developers and stakeholders
Experience from working with larger systems, internal tools, or business-critical applications is an advantage. Experience designing and developing accessible digital solutions, with an understanding of WCAG principles, is considered a plus.
Personal qualities
You are engaged, structured, and communicative. You value collaboration and are comfortable discussing requirements, constraints, and design choices with both technical and non-technical stakeholders. You take responsibility for your work and contribute to a constructive team environment.
Why GlobalConnect
At GlobalConnect, you will join a dedicated and collaborative team working with solutions that support real delivery processes. The role offers the opportunity to develop your UX competence, influence how usability and frontend are approached, and over time grow further in your technical scope, including toward a more fullstack-oriented role if desired.
GlobalConnect is one of the leading connectivity providers in Northern Europe. We're 2000 passionate and talented individuals who want to make a difference, turning our customers' visions into reality through connectivity. Our goal is to create the best possible conditions for engaged employees, a place where you can develop and grow, and create unforgettable memories and enjoyable experiences.
