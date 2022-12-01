Unit Manager Product Creation & Presentation - H&M
Company Description
The H&M Head Office based in Stockholm, Sweden, is where we design and develop our fashion collections for a wide variety of customers. H&M is a dynamic and international workplace where high pace and rapid changes are a natural part of our day. We want to make it possible for everyone to look, feel and do good and take pride in our history of making fashion accessible to everyone. Our ambition for tomorrow is to make fashion even more sustainable, inclusive, and welcoming to all.
Job Description
In this role, you will be part of the management team at Product Offer Development & Support. This is a key function within the H&M Brand, that supports Business Units in creating desirable products our customers love, combining fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. The function is a center of excellence for product creation and assortment planning, drives business development using forward-leaning work methods and tools, as well as tech development, change and innovation.
As a Unit Manager for Product Creation & Presentation at H&M you are responsible for having a holistic view of methods and tools enabling the Business Units creating the best products and you are also responsible for product information and presentation.
You are accountable to ensure change and implementation in the assortment organizations, to capture business effects and return on investments.
You set the vision, strategic direction, and targets of tools & tech development, in close collaboration with brands and other functions to achieve measurable business outcome and impact. You lead the unit of 70+ people with a clear vision and direction and coach and develop the unit's management team.
This role covers methods & tools to support the Business Units, specifically within:
Modular product development
Component strategy & preparation
Designing and creating product
Product compliance & sustainability
Digital asset management & system integrations
Product specification , sampling & decision
PLM business & change track
Assortment curation & presentation
Wholesale solution
As Unit Manager, you have strong leadership skills, believe in a non-hierarchical culture and lead using collaboration, transparency, safety, and trust. You work with a focus on value creation, growth, and a customer-first mindset, expecting ownership and accountability from your team. You always strive to deliver exceptional business results.
Qualifications
Skills & Abilities
• 10 years of business experience within product and creation, incl. experience from leading a +20 people unit in this field.
Knowledge of building healthy, maintainable, and scalable technology
Ability to lead major change efforts including work method & tech, impacting several dimensions of business, people, and organizations
Proven track record of setting, executing, and following a clear and strong strategy to reach overall vision
Strong strategic abilities combined with full commercial awareness and a customer centric approach, balancing development & commercial returns
Experience of managing a complex stakeholder map
Experience of coaching and developing team and direct reports, creating high engagement, performance, and growth across the unit
Experience from leading large diverse teams and other leaders, preferably in a global organization
Ability to communicate in an inspiring, engaging, and clear way, creating alignment around direction and expectations
Additional Information
This is a permanent role based in Stockholm, Sweden, reporting to Head of Function.
Does this sound like your next challenge? If you feel that your experience, skills, and ambitions are right for this role, please send your CV by latest 11th December 2022.
Recruitment process:
Applicants will continually be screened until closing date on 11th Dec.
In this application process we will use a selection of interviews methods, and we are aiming to finalize the recruitment process January 2023.
We look forward to receiving your application!
