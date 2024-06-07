Treasury analyst
2024-06-07
Want to influence the bigger picture? At Saab, you can realise amazing innovations that keep people and societies safe. Together, we can truly make an impact - and your part matters.
Your role
Saab is looking for Treasury Analyst that will be part of Saab Group Treasury, one of Sweden's most comprehensive and advanced treasuries. You will work at Middle Office that supports the Saab pension fund and Saab Treasury with financial risk control and analysis. The Group Treasury function is the Saab Group's in-house bank and responsible for identifying and managing the Group's financial exposures. This is a great opportunity if you have a genuine interest in finance and financial markets and instruments. The treasury team is located in Linköping.
As a Treasury analyst, you will be part of a highly skilled and driven team. You will focus on performing financial data analysis and risk modeling. The analysis will be for both internal treasury use and for management reporting. You will get in touch with a range of financial instruments within areas such as foreign exchange, interest rates, money market and securities, equity, alternative investments and real estate. You will have the chance to actively participate in forward looking forecasts and simulations. You will also work with risk control and setup and maintain limits reporting.The middle office team is a dynamic team and you will be provided with guidance and support based on your level of expertise.
The main tasks are:
*
Supporting the treasury team and pension fund with various financial data analysis requirements
*
Financial reporting and management presentation material
*
Portfolio evaluation
*
Modelling financial risk
*
Super-user in FIS Quantum, our Treasury Management System and surrounding IT-environment
*
Participate and drive process improvements and projects
*
System maintenance
Your profile
To be successful in this position we anticipate that you are a problem solver with knowledge of financial instruments and an analyzing mind set. You have a university degree within finance or engineering or similar discipline. As a person, you have a high analytical ability and can prioritize effectively. Further, you are proactive and eager to learn and explore. You must be able to handle a diverse number of tasks and thrive in a high pace environment. You are service minded and have good communication skills in both in Swedish and English. We see that you are just finalizing your university studies or have a couple of years of working experience from a similar role in a corporate, bank or a financial institution.
Required skills:
*
Bachelor / Master Degree within finance or engineering or similar disciplines
*
Communication skills in English, verbal and written
*
Knowledge of financial risk modelling such as value at risk
*
Genuine interest in finance, financial markets and financial instruments and derivatives
Additional skills that will be seen as advantageous:
*
Basic knowledge in a programming language
*
Experience from risk modeling in Matlab
*
Experience from alternative investments such as hedge funds, private debt, private equity etc.
*
Experience from portfolio analysis
This position requires that you pass a security vetting based on the current regulations around/of security protection. For positions requiring security clearance additional obligations on citizenship may apply.
What you will be a part of
Behind our innovations stand the people who make them possible. Brave pioneers and curious minds. Everyday heroes and inventive troubleshooters. Those who share deep knowledge and those who explore sky-high. And everyone in between.
Joining us means making an impact together, contributing in our own unique ways. From crafting complex code and building impressive defence and security solutions to simply sharing a coffee with a colleague, every action counts. We encourage you to take on challenges, to create smart inventions and grow in our friendly and tech-savvy workspace. We have a solid mission to keep people and society safe.
Saab is a leading defence and security company with an enduring mission, to help nations keep their people and society safe. Empowered by its 22,000 talented people, Saab constantly pushes the boundaries of technology to create a safer and more sustainable world.
Saab designs, manufactures and maintains advanced systems in aeronautics, weapons, command and control, sensors and underwater systems. Saab is headquartered in Sweden. It has major operations all over the world and is part of the domestic defence capability of several nations. Read more about us here
