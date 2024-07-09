Transaction Review Analyst
Ria Financial Services Sweden AB / Bankjobb / Solna Visa alla bankjobb i Solna
2024-07-09
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Ria Financial Services Sweden AB i Solna
, Stockholm
, Göteborg
, Umeå
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
JOB DESCRIPTION
Ria is looking for a Transaction Review Analyst for our Compliance Department at our local office in Stockholm, Sweden. This position will play a key role in providing overall support to the Transaction Review Management team. As a Transaction Review Analyst, you will report directly to the Compliance Officer and primarily be responsible for ensuring that Ria's operations adhere to laws and regulations applicable to the Money Service Business.
RESPONSIBILITIES
Conducting relevant due diligence process which includes of reviewing, analyzing, screening of customer transactions in detecting and preventing of AML/CFT and fraudulent transaction prior to releasing the remittance orders.
Ensuring the transactions are reviewed and processed within the turnaround time and are adhering to the Ria Compliance SOP, rules and regulation.
Reviewing customer transactions to assess for suspicious transactional activities and ensuring the suspicious activities / transactions are escalated for further investigation within the turnaround time stipulated.
Reviewing customer information to assess potential matches to name screening hits flagged out by the screening systems and recommending the appropriate treatment of the hits.
Reviewing and analyzing transactions blocked by the system.
Maintaining records in our databases for review by auditors and regulators.
Serving as a proactive team member in interfacing with our business departments, stores and agents.
Keeping up-to-date with Anti-Money Laundering regulations regarding record-keeping, internal recording-keeping, identification, and source of funds requirements.
Providing assistance with inbound and outbound calls.
Performing other duties as assigned by the Compliance Officer or TRG Manager.
QUALIFICATIONS
High School diploma or above
Anti-money laundering and Counter-terrorism Financing understanding
Excellent written and verbal communication skills in Swedish and English
Excellent phone etiquette, being detail oriented, problem solving skills and ability to work well under minimal supervision
Ability to work well with others, multi-task and thrive in a fast-paced environment
Preference will be given to candidates knowledgeable in Compliance, policies, laws and regulations in the money service business industry
International profile, with the capacity to understand other culture perspectives and norms
Microsoft 365 (Word, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive, OneNote, Power Point, Planner).
Understanding of trends, analytical capabilities and connecting dots in transaction monitoring
Technology oriented, with the ability to learn many different programs naturally
We look forward to recieve your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-08 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Ria Financial Services Sweden AB
(org.nr 556803-5504)
Armégatan 40 (visa karta
)
171 71 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Ria Financial Services AB Jobbnummer
8794269