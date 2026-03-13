Trade Compliance Specialist and GTS Process Owner
2026-03-13
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This role sits within ABB's Robotics business, a leading global robotics company. We're entering an exciting new chapter as we've announced the plan for SoftBank Group to acquire ABB Robotics. SoftBank is a globally recognized technology group and investor/operator focused on AI, robotics, and next-generation computing. By joining us now, you'll be part of a pioneering team shaping the future of robotics-working alongside world-class experts in a fast-moving, innovation-driven environment.
This Position reports to:
Local SCM Manager Robotics Sweden
Trade Compliance Specialist and GTS Process Owner
Are you ready to shape the future of robotics and advanced manufacturing? At ABB Robotics, you will join a global technology leader driving the next wave of industrial transformation. Our Västerås site is the heart of our European robotics production-where innovation, collaboration, and operational excellence come together to serve customers across the globe.
We are now strengthening our Trade Compliance organization in Sweden and establishing a dedicated local function. To support this growth, we are seeking an analytical, business-oriented, and highly engaged expert in export controls, sanctions, and SAP GTS to enhance our compliance capabilities and support our operations.
You will be part of our local Trade Compliance team for ABB Robotics in Sweden.
Responsibilities
Act as a subject matter expert on Swedish, EU, and US export control and sanctions regulations, guiding the business on requirements affecting operations and transactions.
Provide advanced subject matter expertise in export classification, licensing, sanctions compliance, and screening obligations.
Provide strategic, business-oriented guidance on complex trade compliance matters, including regulatory obligations, screening considerations, and risk-based decisions.
Lead and support the implementation, configuration, and continuous improvement of SAP GTS Compliance, including ownership of GTS related ticket management.
Translate complex regulatory requirements into actionable business processes.
Monitor regulatory developments and proactively evaluate their potential impact on the company's operations and relevant business functions.
Preferred: Experience in customs compliance and country of origin regulations.
Join our Trade Compliance team and become a key expert in Export Controls & Sanctions!
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree or equivalent professional experience.
Minimum 3-5 years of hands-on experience in export control and sanctions compliance, with proven expert-level knowledge and experience in regulatory advisory.
Fluency in Swedish and English is mandatory.
Proven experience in configuring trade compliance systems (e.g., SAP GTS), including deep functional understanding beyond user-level operation.
Recognized as a senior expert with the ability to lead cross-functional initiatives and advise senior stakeholders on regulatory strategy and risk.
Deep expertise in SE, EU, and US regulatory export control and sanctions frameworks.
Strong analytical, communication, result-oriented and stakeholder management skills.
What's in it for you?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
From well-being to retirement, ABB offers benefits that support every stage of your career.
More about us
Recruiting Manager: Lina Heybroek, +46725 23 20 90. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +4672 525 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36.
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is March 26th.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
(org.nr 559193-0903)
