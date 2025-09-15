Tender Controller To Hvdc
The opportunity
We strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are looking for several Tender Controllers at HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) which is a product group at Hitachi Energy. We can offer you an interesting and challenging role in an international, dynamic and positive working environment. As a Tender Controller you will act as a business partner to the Tender manager and Capture team lead. You will ensure financial performance for multiple tenders by preparing financial analyses, ensuring cost controls, providing recommendations for financial decisions, and serving as the main finance representative for assigned tenders. For you to enjoy your day-to-day business you thrive in a fast pace and dynamic work environment.
This job is placed in Ludvika, Sweden. If you live in close proximity to the area, Hitachi Energy provides a bus for our employees. It is equipped with Wi-Fi and runs twice in the morning and twice in the afternoon between Västerås and Ludvika.
How you'll make an impact
Ensure compliance with corporate and country standards, regulations, and guidelines
Compile the total cost calculation from multiple areas and functions and thereafter transform it to a customer price
Compile the total contract cash flow based on input from the planning department, cost input and payment terms. Advice on activities to optimize the cash flow
Support Tender Manager & Capture team leader in compiling the risk list
Identify and propose mitigation actions on cash flow, exposure, foreign exchange risk by looking into areas such as payment securities, currency clauses, currency baskets
Live Hitachi Energy core values of safety and integrity, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your Background
We see that you have relevant industry experience in the similar or equivalent industry with Project and/or Tender controlling background
Financial knowledge with financial degree as basic qualification
Preferably you have many years of experience in project controlling and/or tender controlling
You have skills to consolidate large amount of data and make it understandable to management
Act Responsibly in terms of Integrity, Transparency and Safety
You are eager to deliver results - Prioritize, Act and Achieve as well as you drive to exceed goals & improve business practices for higher performance levels
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, therefore the advertisement might be taken down with short notice, so don't delay - apply today!
Recruiting Manager Thereze Stenestam, thereze.stenestam@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 10 7387043. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
