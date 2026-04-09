Tender Controller To Hvdc
Hitachi Energy Sweden AB / Controllerjobb / Ludvika Visa alla controllerjobb i Ludvika
2026-04-09
, Smedjebacken
, Ljusnarsberg
, Fagersta
, Säter
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Hitachi Energy Sweden AB i Ludvika
, Smedjebacken
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, Solna
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The opportunity
Hitachi Energy strive to be world leaders in electric power by helping countries to have greener, stronger and cleaner electricity. By bringing sustainable energy to more and more people, we can reduce our impact on the planet. When you work with us, you will therefore be part of a higher purpose where each department contributes. Together we can encourage the next innovation - to make life better for everyone.
We are seeking a Tender Controller to join HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current), a product group within Hitachi Energy. This role offers an exciting and challenging opportunity in an international, dynamic, and collaborative environment. As a Tender Controller, you will act as a strategic business partner to the Tender Manager and Capture Team Lead. You will be responsible for securing strong financial performance across multiple tenders by preparing financial analyses, ensuring cost control, providing support and guidance for financial decisions, and serving as the primary finance representative throughout the tender process. To thrive in this position, you should enjoy working in a fast-paced and dynamic environment.
"Our team currently consists of nine dedicated controllers working exclusively with HVDC tenders. We look forward to welcoming you into our highly skilled and collaborative team. Join us in our work towards as greener future!"
- Thereze Wibling, recruiting manager.
We look forward to learning more about you and the value you can bring to the team. Even if you do not meet every qualification, we encourage you to apply.
How you'll make an impact
Ensure compliance with corporate and country standards, regulations, and guidelines
Consolidate an overall tender cost view with input from various functions and convert it into a customer price
Develop the full tender cash flow based on planning input, cost data, payment terms and recommend actions how to optimize cash flow
Support Tender Manager & Capture team lead in compiling overall risk list
Identify potential risks related to cash flow, financial exposure and foreign exchange risks etc. and propose mitigation actions such as payment securities, currency clauses, indexation etc.
Demonstrate Hitachi Energy's core values of safety and integrity by taking responsibility for your actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Relevant industry experience in a similar field, ideally with a background in Project and/or Tender Controlling
Solid financial knowledge supported by a degree in finance or a related field
Preferably several years of experience in project or tender controlling
Strong ability to consolidate large volumes of data and present clear insights to management
Strong sense of Integrity, Transparency and Safety
Results-driven mindset, with the ability to prioritize, act decisively, and continuously improve processes to achieve high performance
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge? Does the above description sound like you? Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
Recruiting Manager Thereze Wibling, thereze.wibling@hitachienergy.com
will be happy to answer your questions regarding this position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Mikael Hjort, +46 107-38 29 86; Unionen: Fredrik Holmgren, +46 107-38 21 85; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Lead Recruiter, Christian Falevik, christian.falevik@hitachienergy.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Hitachi Energy Sweden AB
(org.nr 556029-7029) Arbetsplats
Hitachi Energy, Ludvika/Vaesteras Jobbnummer
9844500