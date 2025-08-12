Teknisk Chef
At Aquatech, we tackle the challenges of water scarcity and complexity by leveraging technology, expertise, and financing to deliver comprehensive solutions that reduce carbon and recycled water footprint. As a leading global provider of water and process technology solutions, we help the world's most recognized companies achieve their sustainability and operational goals by implementing innovative approaches for water reuse, desalination, minimal and zero liquid discharge, and critical minerals recovery. Our work catalyzes the transition toward a more sustainable future and showcases our commitment to addressing water's role in climate adaptation. Learn more at www.aquatech.com.
Aquatech has an immediate need for a full-time Technical Manager to work on-site in Boden, Sweden. The Manager will perform the duties described in the job description below.
The ideal candidate will be highly organized, with technical knowledge, a good communicator, a problem solver, team-oriented, able to delegate, and customer service-driven. This candidate will also have previous experience in managing team members in an industrial setting or a similar environment.
Job Description:
Manage the overall water treatment plant operation and provide guidance on process control, chemistry, and maintenance of water treatment plants
Manage the operation staff
Prepare O&M reports for submission to ethe nd customer
Liaise with the customer on day-to-day activities at the plant
Coordinate outages with the customer
Optimize the process to improve plant reliability and efficiency
Troubleshooting of media filters, ultra-filtration, reverse osmosis, EDI equipment, cooling towers and ZLD plant etc.
Be familiar with water chemistry and routine water analysis
Conversant with PLC and HMI-based automatic plant operation
Ensure a safe working atmosphere
Implement and monitor safety procedures at the plant, such as LOTO, chemical handling, HAZCOM, confined space etc.
Manage chemical inventories at the plant
Vendor management
Closely interact with the home office on a day-to-day basis
Be responsible for the commercial success of the contract
Minimum Qualifications/ Experience:
BS in Chemical or Mechanical Engineerin
Fifteen (15) years of experience in the operation and maintenance of industrial water treatment facilities and zero liquid discharge plants.
Skill Requirements:
Basic knowledge of chemistry with the ability to quickly learn water chemistry
Experience with water treatment equipment such as filters, membrane systems, ion exchange resin systems, clarifiers, softening equipment, sludge handling equipment, cooling towers, and ZLD.
Experience with thermal process equipment, such as heat exchangers, evaporators, crystallizers, and condensers, is required. The ability to quickly learn these processes, however, is required.
Experienced in handling manpower to manage plants and/or projects
Ability to demonstrate he or she is a team player who can manage manpower, provide technical guidance, and ensure the safety and profitability of operations.
Aptitude for learning new water treatment technologies
Software skills: MS Office, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint etc.
Responsive and presentable individual who respects customer relationships
Willingness to travel as much as 20% of the time
Willingness to relocate to Boden, Sweden is required.
Candidates with similar skills from other chemical industries can also be considered for this position
Engineers with OEM firms that deal in water treatment will also be considered for this position.
Written and spoken fluency in the English language is a must.
Essential Functions:
To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed above and below are representative of the knowledge, skill, and/or ability required. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform essential functions.
Physical Job Demands:
Lifting/carrying/moving 50 lbs, may need to climb ladders, cannot be afraid of heights, and will need to wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while on site. Involves sitting at a desk for extended periods of time. Needs a high degree of concentration in a busy area.
