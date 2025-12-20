Technical writer
Professional Galaxy AB / Supportteknikerjobb / Södertälje Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Södertälje
2025-12-20
, Salem
, Ekerö
, Nykvarn
, Botkyrka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Professional Galaxy AB i Södertälje
, Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Solna
, Upplands-Bro
eller i hela Sverige
Professional Galaxy is an IT and technology consulting company that provides highly specialized expertise in IT, software development, SAP, purchasing, electronics and mechanical design. We collaborate with experienced senior experts and deliver strategic value-creating expertise to some of Sweden's most complex and analytically demanding projects. Our focus is always on high quality, professionalism and clear, measurable results.
Are you the right person for the assignment, or do you want to recommend a strong candidate? Do not hesitate to contact us.
Feel free to apply today, selection and interviews take place on an ongoing basis.
Professional Galaxy is looking for a Technical writer on behalf of our client.Working as a technical writer for the "Workshop manual" product at Traton Vehicle Service Information, a part of the aftermarket organisation. The assignment mainly regards the fields electric vehicles (batteries, charging, e-machines) as well as conventional transmission.
This requires working in a team of 3 technical writers and in close collaboration with method engineers in several teams, who produce the basic repair methods to be described. It is necessary to be able to understand and work towards the right level of description and quality for the customer, as well as grasping terms and basic technical aspects.
The work requires a quick learner and drive.
Some production systems are Ewok/Windchill, Arbortext, Traton's PDM "OAS".Consuming systems include Tratons WiO, SWS etc.
Language: Swedish (fluent written technical) + English
Meriting:General knowledge of the technical aspects of heavy vehicles, electric vehicles, battery technology etc.Experience from Scania, MAN or other brands within Traton.Basic illustration competency.
The selection of candidates is done continuously.Good opportunities for an extension of the assignment.
A background check will be carried out before any assignment starts.
Other Information :
Start Date : 2026-02-02
End Date : 2027-02-28
Application Deadline :2025-12-28
Work Model : Hybrid with 3 days/week on-site. Please apply directly through our system with:
• Your updated CV
• Availability to start the assignment
In the motivation, describe why you are suitable for this assignment - refer to previous consulting assignments, employment, education and personal qualities.
Please note: We do not accept any applications through mail. All applications have to be sent through the portal to be valid.
Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-17 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-6967414-1762700". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Professional Galaxy AB
(org.nr 559366-0524), https://careers.progalaxy.se
Vagnmakarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
151 32 SÖDERTÄLJE Kontakt
Bhavana Repal bhavana.repal@progalaxy.se Jobbnummer
9658147