Technical Writer
2025-04-23
We are looking for a Technical Writer for a global company in Södertälje. Start ASAP, 2 years contract to begin with.
Assignment:
We are currently expanding our capacity and capability for education in describing the embedded system and software in the Product Data Management work (PDM) Product Data Management (PLM) systems. We are now sending out a request for an educator/ technical writer with IT business analyst competence or a business analyst with really good pedagogical and digital education competence. The audience will be TRATON global engineers in a very agile, changing environment.
Scenario:
Current solution: Fragmented education and way of working with documenting the customer product description (Embedded systems and software).
New solution:
Structured pedagogical workflows, instructions, education and trainings, partly. Supporting PDM support in a continuous pedagogic WoW and documenting
Tasks: This role is expected to consolidate and create education material consistent of (workflows, technical documentation, instructions and/or step-by-step guides for IT-systems), hold classroom education sessions (theory) as well as training sessions (hands-on, where the users get to try out the theory). Continuously making technical complex issues understandable for a global audience, using modern agile solutions.
Output:
Documentation consisting of (workflows, instructions, technical documentation, educations), Classroom sessions ( Education & Trainings).
Remote work:
Wednesdays are mandatory to be on site. Requirement to be able to be on site 3 days a week minimum. To be able to work 5 days on site if necessary if something is crucial. With that stated, if the situation allows for it the remote work can turn out to be only one day, but the consultant must be able to work at least 3-5 days on site.
Education
Master of Science, (other level of education is also acceptable if proven track record of work can match the education level), Scaled Agile Framework.
Language
Swedish & English on a professional level (Swedish can be excluded if necessary).
Meriting
Embedded Software and Hardware development,
Knowledge about:
• Product Data Management (PDM) Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system
• electrical system and/or embedded systems in vehicles.
This is a full-time consultant position through Incluso in Södertälje. Start is ASAP, 2 years limited contract to begin with. This role requires 60-100% on-site work in Södertälje.
Please submit your CV as soon as possible since we will review the applications on an on-going basis.
