Technical Support Specialist
2024-08-28
Life is short - so we, at Tobii choose to spend it building high tech products that matter. We champion customers around the world by bringing value to the products that help their lives. And if you are as passionate as we are in amazing our customers, then better keep reading!
Based in our headquarters in Stockholm - the European hotbed for tech start-ups - our new Technical Support Specialist will join a global team who are the product experts to whom colleagues and customers turn to when in need of training, advice, and technical competence around eye tracking and attention computing technology.
You will be the first point-of-contact for customers and partners in providing general product knowledge, workflow, and technical support services including installation, troubleshooting, problem resolution, and maintenance.
What does your usual day look like?
Delivers remote technical troubleshooting and diagnostic support (online) to ensure all products and services function properly, pre-sales, post-sales, and internally
Delivers first line professional support to end users and second line support to local offices and resellers
Develop knowledge content such as FAQs, tutorials, best practice guide, onboarding program, and answer questions related to Research Methodology
Drives continuous improvements and elaboration of internal processes.
Develop and contributes to the team's work instructions
Drives product development and improvement by collaborating with Sales and Marketing, Product, and Engineering teams
Escalates relevant product feedback with Global Customer Success
Ensures and authorizes return and/or replacement of Tobii hardware
To be successful in this role, we would love if you have
At least a (1) year of experience working in a customer/ technical, and product support role
Eye for technology - being tech savvy, you like deep diving and learning cool technical products and skills
You enjoy interacting with customers and turning their frown upside down
A problem solving approach - you know there's a solution to every complex issue
Effective communication skills in English - verbal and written
Relevant university degree or equivalent
Not a requirement, but it's a merit if you have any of the skills below
Knowledge of programming languages such as Python and Unity
Experience with Salesforce, ERPs, ticketing tools
Sounds like you?
We are curious about you! Let us know about your background, experiences and where you're heading. Due to GDPR, we will only review those applications directed to our career page - so please submit your resume or LinkedIn profile through it!
Being a Tobiian
We believe in diversity and equal opportunity. At Tobii we want you to be yourself and we welcome applicants from all walks of life. It's all about passion, innovation and making things real. Each day is different here at Tobii, hopefully, this is something that motivates you! We want you to be comfortable at work, as long as you feel that's who you want to be. We're looking for a good personal fit and believe that diversity is the spice of life!
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking
A position we earned through our passion for technology and our ambition to create tech for a better future. Our journey began over 20 years ago when we delivered the world's first plug-and-play eye tracker. Since then, we've been on a mission to build technology that understands human attention and intent.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Tobii covers the global market with offices in Belgium, China, Germany, Ireland, Japan, Switzerland, Romania, Taiwan, the UK, and the US. Så ansöker du
