Technical Support Leader Automation
2023-05-08
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
Plant Automation Centre of Expertise, Plant Integration Support within PS&E Automation & Solutions
is responsible for Roll-out, support, issue handling and training on the Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM product portfolio (Tetra Pak proprietary software as well as solutions built on third party systems (Siemens S7 TIA, Rockwell RSLogix and Wonderware products) for our Regions, Project Centre's & Business Sectors.
Our role is to support our automation organization worldwide to deliver plant automation solutions to customers more efficiently, with world class capabilities and quality.
You now have a chance to be a member of the team as Technical Support Leader Automation and drive support, deployment and issue resolution with a global perspective in the automation & digital area.
The position is permanent and preferably based in Lund, but other Tetra Pak locations could be considered. Some travel, approx.10% is expected to support our global organisation.
What you will do
As our Technical Support Leader Automation you will be part of a team of experts with specific focus on support and deployment activities within the Automation and Digital area.
In this senior role you have the possibility to combine your technical, coaching, strategic and people management skills. You will also learn more about the full value chain in automation from an idea to customer deliveries and how to prepare our global organization for world-class automation deliveries.
We offer a very interesting position and a good opportunity to grow your technical competence in a future key and critical area for Tetra Pak.
You will focus on
Plan and drive deployment activities of new SW/HW releases with the development team
Perform and execute Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM Automation Platform Support using our issue resolution platform
Support the development team with requirements and feedback about the Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM Automation Platform
Create official training material and perform training sessions in cooperation with Tetra Pak Academy within this area of expertise
Validation and field test of the Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM Automation Platform internally and externally to ensure the quality
Give support to and advise project centres and other users how to obtain the customer requirements using the Plant Automation Platform for Tetra Pak PlantMasterTM installations
Coordinate activities for Automation Accounts, i.e. reviews, training, certification and support
Who you are?
We believe that you are a proven technical expert with a coaching & strategic mindset, good system understanding and keen to drive reusable solutions in our global platform.
You also have people management skills and a strong drive to co-operate with others to drive for results. To build and maintain successful relations with stakeholders comes natural to yourself and you like to see others succeed together with you and the team.
We value a strong and proven informal authority as well as a natural seniority.
You keep yourself hyperaware of the external environment and new effective and efficient ways of working.
To be successful in this position you have a university degree/diploma in Automation Engineering or equivalent and a minimum of 5 years of experience working with automation.
You have working experience from several of the following technologies and tools:
Extensive experience in Rockwell RSLogix and/or Siemens S7 TIA PLC.
Extensive experience in Wonderware HMI (System Platform, InTouch Modern App.
Extensive experience in integrated PLC/HMI systems for production environments.
Experience in MES and MS SQL database and Reporting Services technologies.
Experience in applying IT solutions in an industrial environment.
You are fluent in English, verbally as well as in written language. Other languages is considered as a merit.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-05-22
To know more about the position contact Niklas Einarsson at +46 733 362139
Questions about your application contact Josephine Malalla at +46 733 365253
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 362320 or
Sveriges Ingenjörer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 362533 Så ansöker du
