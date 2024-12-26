Technical Product Owner - Bess Solutions At Volvo Energy
Volvo Business Services AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-12-26
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Kungsbacka
, Borås
, Trollhättan
eller i hela Sverige
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
We shape the world we want to live in!
Volvo Energy is our newest business area with the overarching purpose of supporting the Volvo Group's transformation ambitions within electrification, sustainability, circularity, complete service offer, profitable growth and resilience.
The team - Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology
Battery Optimization and Monitoring - Technology is a function within Volvo Energy that works with second life applications of vehicle battery packs, monitoring and data analytics, optimization of remaining useful life, battery safety and new offerings for stationary Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).
We are now looking for a new colleague to join our team as Product Owner (Technical) - BESS Solutions.
What are we looking for in this specific role?
The Product Owner (Technical) for BESS Solutions will be responsible for defining and driving the development of innovative Battery Energy Storage Systems. This role involves collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure the successful delivery of products that meet customer needs and align with the company's strategic goals
In this role, you will define the product vision, technical delivery and strategy for BESS solutions in collaboration with stakeholders. You will develop and maintain a product roadmap that aligns with business objectives and market demands.
Furthermore, you will gather and prioritize product requirements from customers, stakeholders, and market research and translate high-level requirements into detailed user stories and acceptance criteria.
This role will also include working with product development. To oversee the product development lifecycle, from concept to launch, ensuring timely delivery and high-quality outcomes. You will work with defining and maintaining the development of the Digital Platform for Energy Management, conduct regular reviews based on feedback and performance metrics, managing the product backlog etc.
Responsibilities will also include:
Customer Focus
• Engage with customers to understand their needs and gather feedback on product performance.
• Ensure customer requirements are effectively integrated into the product development process.
Performance Monitoring and Reporting
• Monitor product performance (from field usage data) and user satisfaction (from survey methods), using quality data to drive continuous improvement.
• Prepare and present product updates (driven from customer feedback) and performance reports to senior management.
Market Analysis
• Conduct market analysis to identify trends, opportunities, and competitive landscape.
• Use insights to inform product strategy, product planning and positioning.
Working at Volvo Energy is different
Welcome to a close-knit team!
We see ourselves as a fast-paced company within the Volvo Group, supported by our many great colleagues, we have the best of both worlds! We believe that work should be fun, stimulating, challenging and rewarding, but also have a meaning and a purpose to the individual. Trust and Results are two guiding principles for how we work together, and we are here to make a difference!
Qualifications likely required to be successful
• Several years of experience in product management or a related technical role, with a focus on BESS or energy storage solutions.
• Strong technical knowledge of BESS technologies and systems.
• Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, or a related field.
• Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
• Effective communication and leadership abilities.
• Proficiency in agile methodologies and relevant software tools.
Experience with product development in the energy storage or renewable energy sector, knowledge of industry standards and regulatory requirements and certification in product management would be an advantage.
Ready for the next move?
Are you excited to bring your skills and disruptive ideas to the table? We can't wait to hear from you. Apply today!
Last application date: 2025-01-12 Ersättning
Undefined Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-01-12 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "16707-43067107". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Mark Ellis +46 31 660000 Jobbnummer
9080370