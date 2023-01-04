Technical Lead
2023-01-04
The selected candidate will be responsible for designing, developing, and sustaining the Teamcenter PLM platform. The incumbent will implement functionality based on the direction of PLM Architect and customer requirements, as well as customize Teamcenter Workflows, Workflow handlers using, C++, TcU RAC, and BMIDE. He/she may also work on development of new Web client. Qualifications: Basic Qualifications: Bachelor's degree and at least 6 years of relevant IT experience; 4 years with a Master's degree in related discipline. (Appropriate combination of education and experience will be considered in lieu of the degree requirements) 5 years of experience with Siemens Teamcenter Unified development or competing PLM tool. Required Technical skills: Object Oriented Software Development, C++, BMIDE, code management (Microsoft TFS/SVN/or similar). Required to follow established development and administration processes, and Agile foundation Must have demonstrated experience being proactive and able to complete assignments independently with minimal oversight, on tight schedules. Proven experience learning new technologies and sharing domain and tool knowledge with teammates to contribute to the growth of the team. Preferred Qualifications: Team Center Workflow Development Team center installation and maintenance procedures and methods Experience with Teamcenter Automotive and access controls including ADA and Access Manager. Software developer - 5 years of experience or more Open to all The employer is willing to make adjustments to the role or workplace for you who, for example, have special needs, a disability or to you who are new to Sweden. Experience working with Microsoft TFS or other IDE Excellent communication skills and able to quickly learn new concepts and business processes
