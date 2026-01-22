Technical Lead
B.Sc. or M.Sc. in Electronics, Software, Mechatronics or other equivalent education
Experience of developing software algorithms and specifications
Experience of Unit testing, HIL or SIL (Boxcar) testing,
Knowledge in AUTOSAR
Fluent in English (written and spoken)
Programming skills in C, C++ and Python are meritorious
Strong knowledge of Diagnostics and Software Download. (ISO 14229)
Knowledge of Automotive Communication Protocols (CAN/LIN/ETH)
Knowledge in Automotive Functional Safety Standard ISO26262 is meritorious Så ansöker du
