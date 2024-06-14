Technical Lead
2024-06-14
At Tata Technologies we make product development dreams a reality by designing, engineering and validating the products of tomorrow for the world's leading manufacturers. Due to our continuous grow Tata Technologies Nordics AB is now looking to recruit Technical Leads with HIL experience.
Scope of Role:
In this role you will be part of a team that will have the responsibility to develop and maintain electrical HIL rigs (Hardware in the Loop) at component and Domain level. Our HILs are used for Integration and verification of both HW and SW in early phases. The purpose of HIL is to stimulate the system and its components to believe they are in a real vehicle with all their dynamics. This is achieved by simulating environmental models that execute in real time on Vector tools. We secure that the HIL rigs can be updated with new technology to support future projects such as electrification and autonomous vehicles.
As a HIL Technical Lead you will work in a cross functional HIL team, with continuous improvements regarding test automation, modeling in Simulink and integration of HIL solutions. You get a broad understanding of Vehicle systems and Electrical functions. You will also work with other groups and create a wide network. The role gives you a varied and challenging work. Together with your colleagues, you will further develop the HIL concept to enable test automation and "Continuous Integration".
Working in a highly effective team, you strive to continually develop yourself and the team; you contribute in developing new ways of working to be at the forefront of industry.
Responsibilities:
• Initiate, lead and drive the building, developing, maintaining and testing of HIL rigs for the vehicle platform.
• Support in performing verification in vehicles at system or functional level.
• Be part of team efforts to develop solutions across platforms.
• Commission of test objects - HIL rigs
• Fault tracing and fixing of hardware, including simulators, harnesses, and test objects.
• Administration-support and assistance (connect cables, fetch equipment, get packages etc)
• Do involved in HIL solutions.
• Maintenance of hardware
Requirements:
• Master's degree or B.Sc. grade within electronics, physics, mechatronics or a similar education.
• Relevant work experience
Knowledge/Skills:
• Experience in development of electronic components and systems both HW and SW
• Worked with HIL and automated test systems in Vector rigs.
• Experience from any of the following domains is added advantage:
• Hybrid and/or electric vehicle development
• Brake systems
• Steering systems
• Climate systems
• Side and roof systems (Doors, sunroof, Trailor module, etc)
• Body control and road contacts (Suspension and TPMS)
• Experience working with scripting and test automation in Python, Carmaker.
• Vehicle communication (CAN, LIN, ETH) or other communication protocols
• Experienced with CANoe (making configurations and data analysis)
• Familiar with
• Building Vector HW (VT Rack, compatible IO boards)
• Power supplies and control
Way of working:
• Skilled in Agile/SAFe framework and release experience according to Agile VPDS.
• Ability to secure product flow and deliveries.
• Able to organize the work for a team and coaching team members.
• Effective communication and collaboration skills.
• Ability to work with Continuous Improvements in the team.
• Skilled in Continuous Integration
Tools
• DSA
• CANalyzer/CANoe
• vTESTstudio
• Carmaker
If you are passionate about bringing innovation to the projects you work on and want to join a global company, then this is the place for you.
Tata Technologies: Engineering a better world.
