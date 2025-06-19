Technical Designer - ARC Raiders
2025-06-19
We are looking for a Technical Designer to join ARC Raiders game teams here at Embark, a team that is currently numbering ~100 developers.
In this role you will be responsible for the technical design work by creating, implementing, and maintaining tools, systems, & other workflows as a bridge between design and code.
You will collaborate closely with the Design Director and other Designers of the project, as well as Production leadership helping in articulating and establishing estimates, project scope and timelines.
Example of responsibilities
Help design and prove new features by developing prototypes for the design team to experiment with
Help identify technical pitfalls and challenges in our designs, offering possible solutions or alternatives
Contribute tool and workflow improvement ideas, especially design tools
Help design, balance, and tweak our more technical gameplay systems, for example activity spawning or loot distribution
Work with other disciplines to help align design intent with non-design pipelines and tech
We would love if you have
Around 5+ years of experience within technical design making games
A good grasp of AAA PvP/PvE gameplay and systems design, including player psychology, UX design, and gameplay mechanics & dynamics
Proficiency with the Unreal Engine and experience in scripting and blueprints
Knowledge of the UnrealEngine-Angelscript plugin is a big plus, but not required
Knowledge of programming languages such as C#, Lua, or Python
A creative and curious mind
A good knowledge or familiarity with other game making disciplines such as animation, UX, 3D Art, etc.
A great creative collaborator in cross disciplinary groups
Professional English communication skills
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together. We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability. Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table. Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!
