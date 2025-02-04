Technical Application Owner - Microsoft 365
Are you interested in modern digital workplaces and want to help shape the future of IT in a global, fast-paced tech company? Be a part of influencing the future of Microsoft 365 at WirelessCar!
WirelessCar's Journey
To give people the freedom to move in a safer, more sustainable and smart way, more sharable, connected and software-loaded cars are needed. That's why we aim to accelerate the digital transformation in the automotive industry and in the next few years infuse over 100 million cars with digital services that turn car data to smart mobility! Join our ride and get in the driver's seat to realize this together with customers like Volkswagen, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover!
We are looking for a Technical Application Owner
This is an exciting, hands-on opportunity for someone eager to make a real impact by managing cutting-edge systems. We're looking to strengthen our Digital Workplace Team (DWP) with expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem, including Microsoft 365, Entra, Azure, and Intune. As part of the Workplace Experience department, you'll help enhance our digital workplace and make meaningful change. In this role, you'll be in charge of administering and maintaining these services.
Your responsibilities include:
Managing security, access control, and compliance within the Microsoft ecosystem.
Collaborating with our IT supplier to coordinate system upgrades, troubleshooting, and support.
Optimizing system architecture and implementing best practices.
Driving automation and integration initiatives to improve efficiency.
Potentially expanding into governance frameworks and strategic IT development over time
To join our journey
WirelessCar is always on the move, often into uncharted land. We are curious, believe in collaboration and are always open to new ideas on how we can make a difference. When you join our journey, you will be part of a great crew of highly competent and warmhearted people from all over the world. You will get the freedom to lead your own work and inspire others, to move into new technologies, to move into the organization and to work flexibly. Both internally and externally empowering smart, sustainable movement is our quest on our way to the destination.
About the Digital Workplace Team at WirelessCar
Join WirelessCar's friendly and supportive Digital Workplace Team, where collaboration, innovation, and idea-sharing are at the heart of our work. We plan in three-month cycles and have daily standups to stay in sync and solve challenges together. As part of DWP, you'll play a key role in shaping and improving the digital workplace, ensuring that our tools and systems enable seamless collaboration and productivity across the company.
Here, you'll find a good balance between autonomy and teamwork, with opportunities to grow in your role while contributing to the team's success.
We believe you bring
We're looking for someone who is flexible, development-oriented and have a strong sense of personal ambition. You thrive in changing environments and actively seek growth opportunities.
You are a technical problem-solver and excel in dynamic, innovative settings and are passionate about Microsoft technologies. You enjoy working hands-on to build scalable solutions while managing tasks independently and collaborating creatively within your team.
Required Skills & Experience
Bachelor's degree in IT, Computer Science, or equivalent.
Minimum 1-2 years of experience in Microsoft 365 administration (including Entra and Azure is a plus).
Strong interest in security, access management, and compliance.
Experience working in a structured environment with agile planning (e.g., three-month increments and daily standups).
Fluent in English, with advanced skills in both speaking and writing.
We offer you
High-tech company that offers an exciting working environment
Flat organizational culture founded on trust and autonomy; at WirelessCar, you are not just a number.
Generous health & well-being packages with regular health checks, possibility to lease a bike, and breakfast every week.
Tech fund where you pick your choice of tech tools.
Work-life balance and free access to the gym at the Gothenburg office.
Flexible working hours and a hybrid workplace.
Way of working
At WirelessCar we believe in a Hybrid Remote work setup. The work location for this role is in central Gothenburg.
Application Information
Interested? Great! Last day of application is: 2025-02-23. -A cover letter is not required. Instead, you'll answer a few questions to help us better understand your experience and ambitions.
Before you apply:
Applicants must have a valid Swedish work permit.
Our company language is English so we kindly ask that you submit your application in English.
