Technical Animator
Fatalist Development AB / Grafiska jobb / Malmö Visa alla grafiska jobb i Malmö
2023-07-14
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Fatalist Development AB i Malmö
, Stockholm
, Storuman
, Malå
eller i hela Sverige
The Position
Avalanche Studios Group and its creative self publishing division, Expansive Worlds are looking for a skilled and highly motivated Technical Animator. The role can be based out of the beautiful cities Malmö or Stockholm in Sweden (a relocation package can be provided if required).
As a Technical Animator you will be responsible for skinning and rigging characters and other in-game objects, setting-up and maintaining animation pipelines and facilitating animators and designers to help maximize efficiency in feature development. As a small team we look to promote autonomy where each developer has great ownership and can drive their area of the game forward. The Technical Animator works closely with animators, character artists, animation code and technical artists.
You'll be responsible for
Character rigging and setup for human, weapon and animal character
Driving animation pipelines, and regularly improving upon them
Working in collaboration with animators, designers and programmers to implement realization of player mechanics and npc characters
Communicating effectively with content teams to identify workflow issues, spec out the plan to solve them, and then drive that plan to a shippable state
Using your technical expertise to find creative solutions to challenging problems
Required Qualifications
Python scripting experience
Knowledge of Autodesk animation software (Maya/Motionbuilder)
Strong understanding of character mechanics and animation pipelines/workflows
Experienced in rigging and skinning
Owning and maintaining animation state machines
Clear and open communication skills
Excellent problem solving skills
Desire to work as part of a team; taking feedback and direction appropriately, and the motivation to work independently
Beneficial Experience
Experience working on open world games or FPS games
Experience working with player mechanics
Driving animation state machine tools and pipeline improvements
Some C++ programming experience Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Fatalist Development AB
(org.nr 556755-2418), https://avalanchestudios.com/
Östra Tullgatan 3 (visa karta
)
211 28 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Fatalist Development AB Jobbnummer
7966672