Tech Analyst
EQT Partners AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2023-07-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos EQT Partners AB i Stockholm
We're EQT Ventures, a global VC partnering with and supporting generation and category-defining companies from Seed to explosive growth. Built by former founders and operators, we're a distributed team with a "local with locals" approach on the ground in Stockholm, London, San Francisco, Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam.
We are one of the largest and most active VC firms in Europe with investments into over 100 founding teams - Wolt, Einride, Handshake, Instabee, The Exploration Company ,Sana Labs, and Cleo to name a few. We are currently investing out of a EUR 1.1bn fund, the largest early stage fund ever raised in Europe.
The team is now expanding with a Tech Analyst position, based in Stockholm. The person holding this role will be an important member of the team, providing deal teams with insights and analyses that form the basis of investment decisions. We're looking for someone passionate and curious about technology and startups, and seeing around the corner.
Responsibilities:
Lead research work on companies, sectors, and trends to give the EQT Ventures team a thorough understanding of an industry and a company before making an investment decision;
Support producing investment committee materials (presentations, memos, and/or financial models);
Be a champion of data-driven sourcing: leverage and build upon EQT Ventures' Motherbrain platform to find and figure out which start-ups today will become the global winners of tomorrow, and proactively find third party data and transform it into insights.
Make the life of the deal team easier, by enabling high-quality decision making based on insights and facts.
About You (preferences, not requirements):
No education requirement! (Some of our partners are self-taught and university dropouts);
You are hard worker with an entrepreneurial mindset - you're used to being proactive and taking initiative;
Your mode of work switches seamlessly between minimal supervision and collaboration. To be successful in our distributed & international team, the role will require you to be a real self-starter from day one;
You've got basic programming experience, especially around datasets and applying various kinds of statistical functions and algorithms. You have some experience using SQL, Python or similar;
You're known for your ability to simplify complex ideas, especially in writing since a large part of our communication with our distribution team is asynchronous;
You're action oriented and solution focused, backing your decisions with both qualitative and quantitative data;
You have an open, humble and curious mind;
You've worked in tech before, meaning you've got a builder mindset and are familiar with the growing pains of navigating startups or similarly dynamic environments first hand;
You're good at analyzing, modeling, visualizing and drawing conclusions from large amounts of data.
About our team:
Entrepreneurs are at the core of everything we do. We're entrepreneurs at heart and there's nothing we thrive from more than supporting founders;
We know any team is stronger than an individual;
Our reach put us in a unique position to drive systemic change;
We train our gut with data, taking calculated risks and are receptive to change that supports the right answers;
We use technology to provide an unfair advantage, Motherbrain is our long-term moat;
We are creative, fun, and informal - this means non-hierarchical, where everyone is encouraged to speak their mind;
We have a gender balanced team across the organization, including in the partnership;
We are part of EQT, a purpose-driven global investment organization; Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-08-14
E-post: ashley@eqtventures.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eqt Partners AB
(org.nr 556233-7229)
Regeringsgatan 25 (visa karta
)
111 53 STOCKHOLM Kontakt
Ashley Lundström ashley@eqtventures.com +46766414280 Jobbnummer
7995904