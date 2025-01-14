Team Lead QC Instrument Operation
2025-01-14
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At HemoCue, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
HemoCue is a leading provider of point-of-care diagnostic solutions, enabling healthcare practitioners across clinical settings and geographies to improve patient outcomes and clinical workflows. For more than four decades we've been advancing what's possible at the point of care. HemoCue offers point-of-care testing for hemoglobin, glucose and HbA1c as well as total and differential white blood cell count.
The Team Lead QC Instrument Operation for HemoCue is responsible for daily and weekly planning of QC instruments operations. This position is part of the QC, Operations, located in Ängelholm. At HemoCue, our purpose is advancing care, test by test, everywhere.
You will be a part of the QC Team and report to manager QC responsible for reagent preparation and quality control of instruments and cuvettes. If you thrive in a multifunctional role and want to work to build a world-class operations organization-read on.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to:
Manage and allocate resources for the daily work of lab technicians' instruments
Plan and place production orders for instruments
Maintain calibration of internal and external reference instruments
Initiate and manage Non-Conformance Reports
Write certificates
The essential requirements of the job include:
High school education and/or experience in similar work
Highly organized and ability to work independently
Great communication skills, communicating both with internal and external contacts
It would be a plus if you also possess previous experience in:
Leadership experience
Experience with HemoCue products
Does this sound interesting? Submit your application today.
