Team Lead Hardware
2025-01-21
Bring more to life.
Are you ready to accelerate your potential and make a real difference within life sciences, diagnostics and biotechnology?
At Cytiva, one of Danaher's 15+ operating companies, our work saves lives-and we're all united by a shared commitment to innovate for tangible impact.
You'll thrive in a culture of belonging where you and your unique viewpoint matter. And by harnessing Danaher's system of continuous improvement, you help turn ideas into impact - innovating at the speed of life.
Working at Cytiva means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Our incredible customers undertake life-saving activities ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
At Cytiva you will be able to continuously improve yourself and us - working on challenges that truly matter with people that care for each other, our customers, and their patients. Take your next step to an altogether life-changing career.
Learn about the Danaher Business System which makes everything possible.
We are looking for an engaged Team Lead to join the Hardware Engineering section within the Downstream Hardware R&D organization.
The Hardware Engineering section of Downstream R&D consist of many experienced engineers and together we develop the next generation of products for research and large-scale manufacturing of pharmaceuticals and vaccines. In our development, we use modern development tools, Creo for 3D CAD, Ansys for FEA/CFD calculations/simulations. We focus on modern technology such as 3D printing, laser welding, and bonding. We have access to a prototype workshop with the latest 3D printers for plastic and metal, equipment for laser welding and plastic bonding, as well as CNC machines for machining
What You'll Do
Lead and coordinate tasks for a team of approximately 10 engineers specializing in mechanics, electronics, optics, embedded systems, and testing.
Ensure that product designs meet project goals for efficient transfer to production and service.
Develop and enhance our working methods in collaboration with teams and other team leaders.
Guide your team in developing systems that include pumps, valves, robotics, and more.
Who You Are
Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering or similar relevant field, combined with several years working experience.
Proven leadership experience in an engineering environment.
Strong engineering background with extensive knowledge in multiple engineering disciplines.
Ability to foster a collaborative and productive team environment.
Experience in system development projects is a plus.
Proficient in both English and Swedish.
