Team Lead
2025-08-18
In the role as a Team Lead, you have responsibility over:
People management
• Line manager for a given team or multiple smaller teams working in the same area
• Responsible for people's growth:
• Guidance on setting goals, and following up on goals.
• Training and development: request/understand the need for extra learning.
• Career coaching.
• Responsible for successful newcomers onboarding, leavers offboarding, handover and knowledge transfer, and overall employee experience of their respective team.
• Responsible for the performance review, recognition, and compensation.
• Responsible for administrative work (time off planning, vacation scheduling, approvals, compliance training).
Team management
• Assess the team's needs in terms of resources in relation to the delivery requirements (capacity planning and risk assessment) and allocate talent based on delivery priorities.
• Drives the recruitment (final interview, hire decision).
• Responsible for the team's performance and set goals.
• Escalation point for their team (external stakeholders: Product team, Release director, Customer Success, TSD, Engineering management, etc ).
Technical Guidance
• Ensures the proper technical guidance, mentorship, and support are given to team members in order to take the best technical solutions.
• Assist team members in solving complex technical problems and making design decisions.
• Ensures adherence to coding standards, best practices, and maintainability.
• Maintains and aligns the tech debt backlog in accordance with the product/strategy roadmap and makes sure we're addressing it along the business topics.
Delivery and Product
• Makes sure that the team delivery is on time, of good quality, and relevant.
• Actively contributes to the roadmap and the success of the product (unity of the product, correct logic).
• Contributes as per area of expertise (DEV/QA/Tech Architect/SM). Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-29
E-post: hanna.jacobson@broadridge.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Broadridge Trading and Connectivity Solutions AB
(org.nr 556313-4583)
