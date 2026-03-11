Teacher, Mathematics
Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB / Grundskollärarjobb / Örebro Visa alla grundskollärarjobb i Örebro
2026-03-11
, Kumla
, Hallsberg
, Nora
, Lindesberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internationella Engelska skolan i Sverige AB i Örebro
, Nacka
, Eskilstuna
, Västerås
, Karlstad
eller i hela Sverige
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body.
Teacher Math, Years 4-6
Are you passionate about helping students achieve their full potential in Math? Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) Örebro is seeking a dedicated and enthusiastic Math teacher for grades 4-6 (substitute position 100% during school year 26/27) to join our vibrant and international team starting in August 2026.
About the position: As a Math teacher at IES Örebro, you will be responsible for planning, delivering, and assessing high-quality lessons that engage students. You will work in an international environment where both English and Swedish is the language of instruction and communication.
Key responsibilities:
• Teach Math to students in grades 4-6 following the Swedish curriculum.
• Create a positive, structured, and stimulating classroom environment.
• Foster students' creativity & critical thinking.
• Collaborate closely with colleagues and parents to support each student's academic and personal development.
• Maintain high academic and behavioral expectations for all students.
Qualifications:
• Certified teacher qualification
• Fluent English speaker (native level equivalency preferred).
• Previous experience teaching Math in a school environment is highly valued.
• Strong classroom management skills and a commitment to maintaining the IES ethos of "tough love": a calm, safe, and orderly learning environment.
About IES Örebro: Internationella Engelska Skolan Örebro opened in 2003 and offers a safe and academically challenging environment for students aged 10-16. At IES, we believe in bilingual education, academic excellence, and a strong focus on student well-being. Our teachers and staff come from around the world, creating a truly international atmosphere.Apply today! Please submit your CV and a cover letter outlining your qualifications and why you would be a great fit for our team.
About IES
Internationella Engelska Skolan (IES) is a leading independent school group with academic results far above average and a diverse and energetic staff. Teaching is in both Swedish and English, and the hallways are bilingual. The language of meetings and communication amongst the staff is English.
IES is one of Sweden's largest school groups at compulsory school level with 48 schools and around 32,000 students across the country. IES has grown steadily and maintained quality since 1993.
N.B. Prior to any offer of employment at IES, a criminal background check is required for all applicants. In Sweden, this is an extract from belastningsregistret from Polismyndigheten and from abroad, this is a record extract from an equivalent police governing body. Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-02 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internationella Engelska Skolan i Sverige AB
(org.nr 556462-4368), https://orebro.engelska.se Arbetsplats
Internationella Engelska Skolan Örebro Kontakt
Elisabeth Pettersson elisabeth.pettersson.orebro@engelska.se 019- 765 22 40 Jobbnummer
9789961