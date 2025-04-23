Taxiförare

AA Services Sverige AB / Fordonsförarjobb / Upplands Väsby
2025-04-23


Hej,

Vi söker en taxichaufför i Upplands Väsby eller i närheten (Stockholm). Du kan köra den på heltid/deltid. Du kommer att arbeta med Cabonline (taxikurir) eller uber, bolt.Söker du arbetstillstånd erbjuder vi även det. Bolaget är tecknat med kollektivavtal och Fora Försäkring.

We are looking for a taxi driver in Upplands Väsby or nearby (Stockholm).You can drive it full-time/part-time. You can work with Cabonline (taxi kurir) or uber, bolt. If you are looking for work permit we also offer that.The company is signed with collective aggreement and Fora Insurance.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-05-23
E-post: Aaservicesab5@gmail.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
AA Services Sverige AB (org.nr 559427-2790)
Ardennergatan 54 (visa karta)
194 73  UPPLANDS VÄSBY

Kontakt
Nawaz Ali
aaservicesab5@gmail.com
0703638206

Jobbnummer
9301041

