Taxiförare

Vi söker en taxichaufför i Upplands Väsby eller i närheten (Stockholm). Du kan köra den på heltid/deltid. Du kommer att arbeta med Cabonline (taxikurir) eller uber, bolt.Söker du arbetstillstånd erbjuder vi även det. Bolaget är tecknat med kollektivavtal och Fora Försäkring.
We are looking for a taxi driver in Upplands Väsby or nearby (Stockholm).You can drive it full-time/part-time. You can work with Cabonline (taxi kurir) or uber, bolt. If you are looking for work permit we also offer that.The company is signed with collective aggreement and Fora Insurance.