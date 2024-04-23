System Verification Engineer
Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille Visa alla datajobb i Partille
2024-04-23
, Göteborg
, Lerum
, Mölndal
, Härryda
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille
, Göteborg
eller i hela Sverige
Requirements:
• Extensive experience in working with SW testing within a large-scale embedded system.
• Knowledge In Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment
• Knowledge in cybersecurity
• Several years of experience in SIL/HIL /test environments connected to complex product development.
• Solid experience in rig development
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, strategic mindset
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Merits
• Experience within automotive world and having a good understanding of automotive software development processes. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aurora Engineering AB
(org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta
)
433 35 PARTILLE Jobbnummer
8634049