System Verification Engineer

Aurora Engineering AB / Datajobb / Partille
2024-04-23


Visa alla datajobb i Partille, Göteborg, Lerum, Mölndal, Härryda eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB i Partille, Göteborg eller i hela Sverige

Requirements:
• Extensive experience in working with SW testing within a large-scale embedded system.
• Knowledge In Continuous Integration/ Continuous Deployment
• Knowledge in cybersecurity
• Several years of experience in SIL/HIL /test environments connected to complex product development.
• Solid experience in rig development
• Strong analytical and problem-solving skills, strategic mindset
• Excellent communication and teamwork skills
Merits
• Experience within automotive world and having a good understanding of automotive software development processes.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-05-23
E-post: sadhana@aurora-engineering.net

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Aurora Engineering AB (org.nr 559435-4606)
Tage Madsens Väg 23 G (visa karta)
433 35  PARTILLE

Jobbnummer
8634049

Prenumerera på jobb från Aurora Engineering AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Aurora Engineering AB: