System Test Engineer to Life-Science start-up
2024-09-14
Here you have the opportunity to be a part of something special! Our partner has rapidly expanded its business, achieving remarkable success in the field of life sciences. They are developing a cutting-edge life science product that will revolutionize the industry. Now, they are seeking a System Test Engineer to join their dedicated team of experts. If you are passionate about pushing boundaries and working with groundbreaking technology in the research field, this is the opportunity you've been waiting for.
OM TJÄNSTEN
Our partner continues their road to greatness and have quickly expanded their business to scale their success-story, developing a state-of-the-art life science product. You will be part of a hard-working organisation that every day gives their best to experiment and develop new-thinking technology within the research area. You will be instrumental in testing the new products and systems acting as the interface between the Software Team and the System Team.
Through your work you will be of an important role to the start-up. You work in a cross-functional position where your detail-oriented and systematic approach is of great value to future development of the products and the organisation.
You are offered
• To be a part of a company with the ambition the achieve great success
• Working closely with a senior colleagues with high level of competence
• A dedicated partnership with your Consultant Manager
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Defining and refining smoke tests of the software
• Defining regression testing for new software releases
• Writing test cases and test plans
• Executing tests, reporting bugs and writing test reports
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• MSc Technical biology, Molecular Biotechnology, Engineering Physics, Mechanical engineering or similar
• Work-life experience of system level testing, preferably of Life science instrumentation containing SW and HW
• Product development experience, preferably within the Life science space
• Experience from working hands on in labs or similar environment
• Strong proficiency in English, both verbally and in writing
It is meritorious if you have
• Previous experience of working system verification and validation
• Worked with test creation and execution planning in Jira
• Strong proficiency in Swedish, both verbally and in writing
To succeed in the role, your personal skills are:
We are looking for candidates that enjoy working in a goal-oriented environment and in projects with multi-functional teams involved. The right candidate is detail-oriented and values a systematic and structured way of working.
It is important to have solid communication skills and a flexible mindset. To succeed in the role you have strong teamwork skills and an analytical and pragmatic approach. You are friendly, positive, and fun to work with and you enjoy working in a fast-paced and changing environment.
