About the Role
We are looking for a System Engineer (SRE) to join an operations-focused team that manages IT system monitoring, server deployments, patching, incident handling, and automation. You will collaborate closely with Product Owners, Scrum Masters, and fellow engineers. The role centers on releasing new systems and software, scaling and upgrading existing environments, and ensuring high availability across services.
Responsibilities
Enhance and maintain processes for system monitoring, deployment, patch management, incident resolution, and automation.
Support the implementation of new systems and services following established standards and guidelines.
Contribute to the development of roadmaps and strategies together with the team and architects.
Continuously improve service scalability, redundancy, stability, and automation.
Participate in Agile planning and delivery with the team.
Review microservices before release to ensure best practices for supportability, performance, and monitoring are in place.
Identify and communicate risks related to system changes, releases, or existing implementations.
Collaborate on assessing and resolving security vulnerabilities.
Manage hardware and software lifecycles, including upgrades and maintenance.
Work with Product Owners and managers to drive service excellence and reduce technical debt.
Document procedures, configurations, and system architecture.
Apply coding and scripting skills (Python, Bash, or similar) to automate workflows.
Utilize admin tools such as Ansible, Jira, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Git.
Requirements
We are looking for someone who is curious, pragmatic, and structured, with a natural ability to keep a broad perspective across the department. You thrive in an agile setting, value collaboration, and communicate effectively with colleagues and stakeholders.
You bring:
Proven background as a System Engineer or SRE.
Strong skills in system automation, preferably with Ansible.
Solid knowledge of Linux and open-source technologies, with experience in advanced troubleshooting in large-scale environments.
Scripting expertise in Python, Bash, or similar.
Familiarity with Docker, Kubernetes, databases, and cloud platforms.
A deep understanding of infrastructure systems and eagerness to learn new tools and technologies.
Strong analytical and problem-solving abilities to assess complex IT landscapes.
Meriting experience includes:
Monitoring solutions such as Grafana, Prometheus, or Nagios.
Cloud, virtualization, and hardware knowledge (Azure, AWS, Terraform, vSphere, Docker).
Education
Degree in Computer Engineering or a related field.
Language
Fluent English, spoken and written.
Additional Competencies
Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
Ability to adapt to varying situations and audiences.
Comfortable managing deadlines and responsibilities independently as well as within a team.
About Rasulson Consulting
Rasulson Consulting is a specialized staffing and recruitment firm focused on the IT sector. We collaborate with leading tech companies and innovative startups to provide exciting career opportunities for individuals passionate about digital development. With our deep technical expertise and extensive network, we efficiently match the right talents with the right assignments. At Rasulson Consulting, you'll receive personalized guidance, regular feedback, and the chance to take the next step in your IT career. Så ansöker du
