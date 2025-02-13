System Engineer - Bridging Technology & Innovation
Mpya Sci & Tech är skapat av och för människor som älskar teknik och naturvetenskap. Vi är inte här för att göra något som alla andra gör. Vi tar nischad rekrytering och konsulting till en ny nivå med fokus på kandidatperspektivet. Det är därför vi kallar oss Talent Advisors. Vi tror att de riktiga talangerna är de individer som vågar utvecklas genom hela livet. Med lång erfarenhet och djup kunskap om branschen har vi skapat ett framåtlutat och spetsigt bolag, på vårt sätt.
På Mpya Sci & Tech tror vi på ett hållbart arbetsliv där vi tillsammans bygger en kultur med genuin delaktighet, ivrig nyfikenhet och möjlighet att få vara sig själv. Kom och utvecklas ihop med oss i Göteborg och Stockholm. Hos en arbetsgivare i världsklass
Are you passionate about systems thinking and eager to work at the intersection of mechanics, electronics, embedded software, and IoT? Do you thrive in a dynamic environment where collaboration and clear communication are key? If so, we want you on our team!
About the Role
As a System Engineer, you will play a crucial role in designing and developing cutting-edge solutions by integrating multiple disciplines. You will work closely with various stakeholders - ranging from mechanical engineering, electronic engineers and software developers - ensuring that complex technical concepts are clearly articulated and well understood.
Key Responsibilities:
• Develop and manage system architectures that span mechanics, electronics, embedded software, and IoT.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure seamless integration of all system components.
• Communicate technical concepts effectively, both in writing and verbally, to diverse audiences.
• Analyze requirements and translate them into actionable development plans.
• Ensure alignment between technical solutions and business objectives.
Who You Are:
• You are a mechatronics jack of all trades with Strong ability to think in systems while understanding the details of mechanical, electronic, and software components.
• Experience working with embedded software and IoT solutions.
• Excellent communication skills-able to explain complex ideas in a clear and structured way.
• Comfortable collaborating with multiple stakeholders from different backgrounds.
• A problem-solver who enjoys tackling technical challenges in a holistic way.
Why this role?
We offer an exciting and innovative role where you'll be part of a team that pushes technological boundaries. You'll have the opportunity to influence future products and play a key role in shaping the systems that drive success.
Who we are:
At Mpya Sci & Tech, we believe in a sustainable work life where we together build a culture where you can, Be excitedly curious, Be inclusive and allowing and Be who you are. We believe that real talents are the individuals who dare to develop throughout their lives. With long experience and deep knowledge of the industry, we have created a forward-leaning and edgy company, in our own way. Come and flourish together with us in Gothenburg.
Contact:
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact Talent Advisor Patrik Artman, 0733-908035.
We work with ongoing selection!
Apply for the position via www.mpyascitech.com.
